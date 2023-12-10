Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple During N.Y.C. Gala

A source told PEOPLE at the end of September that the pair "officially" dating following Manganiello's split from Sofia Vergara in July

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The pair stepped out together and posed for photos at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala at Cipriani in New York City on Saturday night

Looking dapper, the True Blood actor, 46 — who opened up about his Armenian roots in an episode of Finding Your Roots earlier this year — wore a black suit for the event with a gray shirt and matching dark gray tie. He was photographed with his arm around the Winning Time actress and his hand sweetly resting on her waist.

Meanwhile, O’Connor wore an emerald green gown with corset detailing and a thigh-high slit. The actress, 33, wore her hair up in a sleek bun, which showed off her matching green earrings and also accessorized with black and metal chain heels for the event. In the snaps, she posed with her arm around Manganiello, too.

At the event, the actor was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award according to the organization's website.



A source first told PEOPLE in September that the pair sparked a connection after meeting at a small, "unofficial" after party for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the HBO drama about the Los Angeles Lakers' '80s heyday.

The insider noted that Manganiello and O'Connor “met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!"

After their first meeting, the source said, they began "casually seeing each other,” and had been quietly meeting up around L.A.

The pair were then photographed in mid-September leaving a Gold's Gym together in Venice, California after a workout and driving away in his car, per Page Six.

Gotham/Getty Joe Manganiello (L) and Caitlin O'Connor attend the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala at Cipriani on December 09, 2023 in New York City. Manganiello was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

By the end of September, they were officially “dating” and had gone “out of town together” to spend some time away from Los Angeles, another source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They’re both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she’ll crack these witty jokes,” the insider shared. “She’s really witty. So sweet and smart. And he’s cool. He’s cool as s---.”

Reps for Manganiello and O’Connor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Saturday.

Manganiello’s new relationship comes after he filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara in July after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Following the split, Manganiello revealed a new tattoo in August honoring his Armenian heritage while out in Brentwood, California. Artist Ruben Malayan revealed that the new tattoo said "Հրեշտակ," which is Armenian for angel.



