Joe Manchin: What's in US Democrats' 'inflation-fighting' bill?

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·4 min read
Image shows US President Joe Biden
Image shows US President Joe Biden

US Democrats have said they will move forward with sweeping legislation to raise corporate taxes, lower healthcare costs and fight climate change.

The $739bn (£610bn) package pares back several Democrat proposals since last year that amounted to trillions in new spending, but it remains significant.

Democrats say it also represents "the single biggest investment in climate change in US history".

The bill could reinvigorate President Joe Biden's stalled domestic agenda.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who represents the conservative state of West Virginia, had objected to previous offers, citing fears more spending could worsen inflation.

But he announced sudden support for the bill on Wednesday night, in an about-face deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer that has taken Washington by surprise.

"It's a big deal," President Biden said on Thursday. "It's a bill that will cut your cost of living, reduce inflation and lower the deficit. It strengthens our economy for the long run."

What's in the bill?

Democrats are proposing healthcare, climate change and deficit reduction strategies they hope will combat inflation, which is running at a 40-year high in the US.

The so-called Inflation Reduction Act also comes as the White House seeks to calm mounting fears of a recession. Data released on Thursday showed the US economy has shrunk over two consecutive quarters.

The bill invests $369bn (£305bn) into tax incentives for renewable energy production. That includes $60bn in tax credits for clean energy manufacturing, $30bn in tax credits for wind and solar production, and tax breaks for consumers who go green - such as a $7,500 write-off on new electric vehicle purchases for anyone making $75,000 or less annually.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told the BBC's Laura Trevelyan on Thursday that the investments would "propel the US in terms of our climate ambitions".

"We've got to significantly expand our clean energy capacity in order to meet our Paris goals and in order to meet the President's goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035. So [this legislation] is going to give us the tools to see that deployment happen."

Also included in the package is a three-year $64bn (£53bn) extension of health insurance subsidies purchased through the government marketplace. Consumers were soon to be informed their rates will go up later this year, but the move ensures that will not happen.

Much of the revenue for the bill is raised by a new 15% minimum tax on corporations that earn more than $1bn in annual profits.

The Biden administration has been negotiating with several countries around the world since last year on a 15% global minimum corporate tax, in an effort to limit international tax havens. If executed in the US, the tax will target some 200 US corporations and raise some $313bn (£258bn) over the next decade, Democrats say.

The legislation also raises money by beefing up tax enforcement, closing what's viewed as a tax loophole for investment managers, and lowering prescription drug costs for seniors by allowing Medicare - the government health insurance programme for the elderly - to negotiate drug prices.

Democrats say the proposal would put $300bn towards reducing a federal deficit that rose sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several party priorities, however, were left behind in the deal reported this week, including investments in affordable childcare, pre-school and elder care, and the extension of a monthly child tax credit that experts argued had dramatically reduced child poverty in the short term.

Image shows Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin in 2014
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left) and Senator Joe Manchin

What happens next?

Passage of the bill is not guaranteed.

While Senator Manchin's support is crucial, Democrats also need to gain the backing of another frequent thorn in the administration's side and a tax hike sceptic: Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Majority Leader Schumer hopes to take up the bill in the Senate next week under a budgetary manoeuvre that circumvents regular order. It would allow him to pass the measure by a simple majority vote - with only the support of Democrats - in the evenly split chamber. But whether he can do so has yet to be ruled on.

Political in-fighting among Democrats and a spate of Covid-19 infections on Capitol Hill could also complicate the bill's passage. The party controls the Senate by a single seat and only holds a four-vote majority in the House of Representatives.

None of those factors account for how Republicans will respond to the bill. The party is expected to be unified in its resistance to a bill that raises taxes during an economic slowdown.

Party leaders had threatened to impede other legislation if Democrats continued negotiating on the package. Reacting to the deal on Wednesday night, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: "First they killed your family's budget. Now they want to kill your job too."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Democrats' Reconciliation Package The 'Biggest Climate Action In Human History'

    The deal Democrats struck late Thursday includes a historic $369 billion in clean energy and climate investments, but also requires new oil and gas leasing.

  • From Buy American to 'North American': Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits

    WASHINGTON — No one, it seems, saw it coming — not even the federal government in Ottawa. With time running out, Washington had all but given up on President Joe Biden's climate agenda, with two of the Senate's most powerful Democrats — Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and West Virginia swing-vote moderate Joe Manchin — at an impasse. All that changed late Wednesday when the pair unveiled a pared-down, $700-billion version of the Biden spending package, complete with an unexpected Christmas-i

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo