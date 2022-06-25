Are Joe Manchin and Susan Collins Stupid—or Do They Just Think We Are?

Erin Gloria Ryan
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Are Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin stupid, or do they just think we are?

Both self-identified centrist, pro-choice senators voted to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the six jurists responsible for curb-stomping American women’s rights back into the 1960s with today’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. They did so because, at the time, they were assured that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would uphold precedent. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, in fact, did not. Whoopsie!

Both senators have come out with statements declaring themselves shocked—shocked—that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would do such a thing—what naughty justices! This is especially sad-making to the senators because both of them met with both judges during their respective confirmation processes, and both judges assured both senators that they would triple dog promise to not undo Roe v. Wade, no backsies.

Manchin released a statement declaring that he was “alarmed” and “deeply disappointed” that he was lied to by both judges. Collins says that she, too, was lied to, and that the court’s abandoning of a 50-year precedent was “ill-considered action that will further divide” the country during an already fraught time. I might be an outlier here, but I believe them. Sort of.

I don’t believe they were totally blindsided by Gorsuch and Kavanaugh’s actions today.

Alito’s ‘Dobbs’ Opinion Overturning ‘Roe’ Is Judicial Activism at Its Most Self-Deceptive

If Senators Collins and Manchin are telling the truth now (they’re not, but let’s pretend they are, for a second, as a treat), it means that they sincerely did not suspect that two Federalist Society-vetted judges who were nominated by a President who had once mused during a debate that it may be time to dole out punishment for women who have abortions would, when given the opportunity, vote to overturn the legal precedent guaranteeing a right to abortion. It means that two U.S. Senators did not believe that two men who are on the cusp of getting a lifetime appointment to their dream job wouldn’t lie during the job interview as a means to an end.

If Manchin and Collins were telling the truth now and they really had no idea this would happen, then they’re morons who should not be trusted to operate a manual stapler without eye protection, much less write laws. If they’re telling the truth now, they are the people that necessitate stickers on irons that read “WARNING: DO NOT IRON CLOTHES WHILE WEARING THEM.” If they are telling the truth now and were that easily misled and simultaneously incapable of listening to all of the people who were telling them that they were being misled, they are dumber than a bag of hair.

“The fox promised it would not eat any of the chickens if given access to the henhouse!” doesn’t work as an excuse when the coop is spatter painted with blood and feathers.

What’s likely the truth is that Manchin and Collins knew exactly what they were doing in helping confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh—they were taking meetings, asking questions, and pretending that they were satisfied with the obvious lies they received as answers in an attempt to amass what they thought was plausible deniability for when Roe inevitably went—pardon my French— tits up. Collins and Manchin didn’t care about actually protecting abortion access; they cared about appearing to care about protecting abortion access.

They thought voters would be stupid enough to believe that they were doing due diligence to protect women’s reproductive autonomy, and now, they think voters are stupid enough to believe that they were hoodwinked.

Voters, on the whole, can be pretty stupid. But we’re not that stupid.

I do, however, believe part of Collins and Manchin’s statements today. I believe that they’re actually, truthfully “disappointed” and “alarmed” with today’s Dobbs ruling, but not because they’re worried about abortion.

I believe that the Senators are disappointed and alarmed because now they both look like absolute dupes and/or liars. It’s rare that a bad-faith judgment call made so publicly backfires this quickly; Kavanaugh and Gorsuch wasted no time making absolute fools of all of the dopey centrists who claimed they wouldn’t fall in line with Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas’ unbridled nutbaggery the second they took to the bench. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin look like complete horses’ asses.

Beware of ‘Helpful’ FemTech in the Post-Roe World

I believe that Collins and Manchin thought they had more time before their words would be served back to them piping hot. Maybe they thought they’d be long gone from public life by the time Roe fell. Maybe Manchin pictured himself cruising around West Virginia in his Maserati, glad-handing coal executives, a Beverly Hillbilly back in his native habitat. Maybe Collins was planning on using the money she’d earned from selling her house in Bangor (it went on the market two days ago) to buy a little pied-a-terre down south, so that she could properly enter her Coastal Grandmother aesthetic phase before a backdrop of palm trees.

With apologies to whatever staffers on Teams Collins and Manchin wrote those pretty little words, it’s going to take a lot more than a press release to unfuck what they have helped to fuck up, and it’s going to take a lot more than a declaration of surprise for voters to believe that Manchin and Collins had no idea this would happen.

There’s bullshit, and then there’s fucking bullshit. And this is fucking bullshit.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senate passes a new bipartisan bill that would enact the toughest new guns laws since the 1990s — with 15 Republican senators joining every Democrat in support

    The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is expected to pass the House with minimal GOP support and could head to President Biden's desk this weekend.

  • Cecile Richards on How Hollywood Can Fight for Reproductive Rights: ‘This Is a National Health Crisis’

    Cecile Richards, a longtime activist for women’s rights and a former president of Planned Parenthood, has a message for shellshocked women of privilege in Hollywood: Speak out. As the harsh reality of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sinks in, Richards is calling on entertainment industry leaders to share deeply personal stories […]

  • Thousands Rally Against Roe v Wade Ruling in New York City

    Thousands of people turned out to demonstrate in New York City on Friday, June 24, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion.Crowds who gathered at Union Square merged with thousands more about half a mile south at Washington Square Park, the New York Times reported.Footage taken in Washington Square Park by New York native Siobhan O’Grady shows crowds chanting “F*** you, Clarence”, in reference to the conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as “my body, my choice,” and “abort the court.” A group holding a banner that reads “Stop the war on women” urge people to join them in a protest march toward Foley Square.Also in attendance was New York Attorney General Letitia James, who tweeted photos from the rally and wrote: “I’m with thousands of New Yorkers to say get your #BansOffOurBodies. It’s our body. It’s our choice. New York will not go backward.”Earlier, James issued a statement calling the Supreme Court’s decision “one of the darkest moments in the history of this nation,” and said New York would “always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion.” Credit: Siobhan O’Grady via Storyful

  • Kawhi Leonard on course to playing 5-on-5

    Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is "doing great" with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet. Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif What's the buzz on Twitter? Ohm Youngmisuk @ ...

  • Hong Kong’s Jumbo Mystery Deepens as Restaurant May Be Afloat

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant may still be afloat after all.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionProtest Latest: NY, DC Protests Grow After People Get Off WorkThe imperial palace-shaped vessel capsized but didn’t sink, a representative

  • After losing Trump endorsement, Rep. Mo Brooks says he'll testify before Jan. 6 committee

    After losing Trump endorsement, Rep. Mo Brooks says he'll testify before Jan. 6 committee

  • Elizabeth Warren: 'Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word'

    Massachusetts U.S. Senator told a crowd outside the State House that "six extremists on the United States Supreme Court have decided that they can force all of America to bend to their personal, religious and moral views."

  • Analysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics

    It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the wider region, said on Ukrainian television on Friday. But its capture, if and when officially confirmed, is likely to be hailed by Russia as evidence that its switch from its early and unsuccessful attempts at "lightning warfare" to a much slower grinding offensive which relies more on long-range shelling rather than close-quarters combat, is paying off.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.