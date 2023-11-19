Joe Manchin Says President Biden’s Been ‘Pulled’ to ‘the Extreme Left’ Since Being Elected

Sen. Joe Manchin came out swinging against President Biden while speaking with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” Sunday. The West Virginia senator told Catsimatidis that President Joe Biden has been “pulled so far to the left” and he no longer believes the U.S. can be changed from “within.” Manchin’s plan is to “go around and see if I can mobilize the radical middle” instead.

He added that Biden’s perceived shift to “the extreme left, as far as liberal” is not the path he believed the president would take. Manchin said, “Makes no sense at all, it’s not the person we thought was going to bring the country together.”

Manchin said that leaders in Washington D.C. sow division in the United States on purpose. As he put it, “Washington wants you and I to be divided, and the rest of America to be divided, because it’s a better business model for them.”

“So, I came to the conclusion I can’t change– I’ve been here 13 years. I’m not going to change it from within. And I’ve decide[d] to go around and see if I can mobilize the radical middle.”

Earlier this week, Manchin told NBC’s Kristen Welker he does not intend to run for reelection to the Senate when his term expires, but that he is open to running as a third-party candidate for president in 2024. He said, “I will do anything I can to help my country, and you’re saying, ‘Does that mean you would consider it?’ Absolutely. Every American should consider it if they’re in a position to help save the country.”

Manchin has threatened to leave the Senate before. Back in 2018, he told “Meet The Press” that he wanted to leave Congress, saying “this place sucks,” but ultimately decided to stay to keep working to “bringing people together.”

