Joe Manchin refuses to back climate funding and tax hikes on rich Americans

Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator who has repeatedly thwarted his own party’s legislation, refuses to support more funding for climate action and will also block tax raises for wealthy Americans, dealing a further stunning blow to Joe Biden’s agenda when the US president is struggling to notch up successes.

Manchin told Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, late on Thursday that he will oppose an economic measure he has been negotiating with Democratic leaders if it includes climate or green energy provisions, or higher taxes on the rich and corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said.

The decision by Manchin, a West Virginian whose coal business has earned him millions of dollars over the past three decades, is a new shock to Democrats, who had made the sweeping package a top priority as midterm elections approach.

Democrats are dependent on Manchin’s vote in the Senate, which is evenly divided. The party is scrambling to salvage meaningful legislation in the coming months, which would enable Democrats to tout substantial progress ahead of the November elections, when Republicans are predicted to perform strongly.

A Democratic official told the Associated Press that Manchin, who derailed his party’s bigger and wider-ranging social and environment legislative package last December, informed Schumer that he will support a new measure only if it is limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care insurance coverage.

Manchin’s demands leave the measure’s future unclear. The bill would have let Democrats show voters ahead of the November elections that they were addressing a range of party priorities including curbing the climate crisis and raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, while drawing a contrast with Republicans, who are expected to oppose the legislation unanimously.

Sam Runyon, a spokesperson for Manchin, said in a statement the senator did not want any measure that emerged to worsen the consumer cost of living.

“Political headlines are of no value to the millions of Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas as inflation soars to 9.1%,” Runyon said.

“Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire.”

What went unsaid was Manchin’s own interest in avoiding environment measures. The company he founded in 1988, Enersystems, has made Manchin millions of dollars as the only supplier of a low-grade coal to a high-polluting power plant near Fairmont.

Manchin had signaled unease with the negotiations on Wednesday, saying the latest inflation figures left him feeling “more cautious than I’ve ever been” about agreeing to a package that could fuel further inflation increases.

Biden and congressional Democrats have been hoping to salvage a roughly $1tn version of the sweeping $2tn Build Back Better bill that Manchin previously torpedoed.

Manchin’s bombshell emerged as Biden was out of the country on his first tour of the Middle East as president and when his approval rating is taking a further pummeling over inflation and the ominous economic outlook.

The president will meet Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a controversial face-to-face on Friday and has not been specific about whether or how he will raise the 2018 murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the US intelligence services concluded last year was approved by the powerful heir to the Saudi throne.

White House spokesperson Nick Conger declined to comment on Manchin’s position.

Top Democrats have wanted to reach agreement and approve the legislative package currently stalled in Washington before Congress begins its August recess.

Progress on major legislation is much harder in the autumn of election years, when every vote on Capitol Hill can become the target of a barrage of attack ads in campaigns across the country.

Climate advocates reacted angrily to Manchin’s position.

“It’s outrageous that Manchin and the Republican party have killed climate legislation this Congress,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

John Podesta, founder of the liberal Center for American Progress, said Biden should use his executive powers to take climate action.

“It seems odd that Senator Manchin would choose as his legacy to be the one man who single-handedly doomed humanity. But we can’t throw in the towel on the planet,” Podesta said.