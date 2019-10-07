Joe Maddon meeting with Angels to discuss manager gig, report says

Joe Maddon could be heading to the West Coast for his next managing gig.

The former Cubs skipper is meeting with the Angels for their vacant position, ESPN reported, citing an unidentified source.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the team will conduct traditional interviews with multiple candidates, although Maddon is the first known name to emerge.

The search comes after the team fired Brad Ausmus after just one year when the regular season ended. He finished with a 72-90 record.

The Cubs announced last week that Maddon would not return for 2020 after his contract expired at the end of this season. It was the first time in Maddon's five years with the club that the Cubs failed to make the postseason.

He brought the Cubs their first World Series title in 108 years in 2016, ending the famed "Curse of the Billy Goat."

Once news broke that he would not be returning to Chicago, it was expected that he would be the frontrunner for the position in Los Angeles.

Maddon, 65, spent 31 years in the Angels organization, most recently as the bench coach from 2000-05. After that, he managed the Rays for nine seasons, which included a trip to the World Series in 2008.