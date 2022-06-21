Joe Lycett reported to police by fan who found a joke too offensive
Joe Lycett has been reported to the police by a fan who found one of his jokes too offensive.
The comedan made the revelation on Twitter on Tuesday (21 June), saying that the police “had a duty to investigate” him over the quip featured in his current tour.
“So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was... to call the f***ing police,” he wrote.
“To be fair to them, the fuzz were very nice about it and all but felt that had a duty to investigate. This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words 'giant donkey dick' into a message to a police detective.”
Lycett continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the mater.”
The comedian assured fans that the joke remains in the tour, writing: “You'll be pleased to know that the joke remains firmly and proudly in the show. The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”
He also called the joke “one of the best I’ve ever written”.
Lycett shared a screenshot of an email from the police thanking him for his statement and informing him they “now consider this matter closed”.
Tickets for the comedian’s tour, titled Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? are available now.