Joe Lycett reported to police by fan who found a joke too offensive

Joe Lycett has been reported to the police by a fan who found one of his jokes too offensive.

The comedan made the revelation on Twitter on Tuesday (21 June), saying that the police “had a duty to investigate” him over the quip featured in his current tour.

“So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was... to call the f***ing police,” he wrote.

“To be fair to them, the fuzz were very nice about it and all but felt that had a duty to investigate. This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words 'giant donkey dick' into a message to a police detective.”

Lycett continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the mater.”

The comedian assured fans that the joke remains in the tour, writing: “You'll be pleased to know that the joke remains firmly and proudly in the show. The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”

He also called the joke “one of the best I’ve ever written”.

Joe Lycett reveals an ‘offended’ fan reported him to the police over joke on tour (Twitter)

Lycett shared a screenshot of an email from the police thanking him for his statement and informing him they “now consider this matter closed”.

Tickets for the comedian’s tour, titled Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? are available now.