Joe Lycett: Comedian donates painting to Shrewsbury charity art sale

Joe Lycett's artwork has been featured at the Royal Academy

Comedian and artist Joe Lycett has given his support to an arts event which is looking to raise £10,000 for charity.

The Birmingham comedian donated a large painting which will be auctioned off at the end of a Secret Artist Sale in Shrewsbury on Sunday, August 20.

The idea of the event is that art lovers pay £50 for a painting but have no idea who the artist is.

The event last year saw some people queue overnight.

"We are really excited that Joe has agreed to contribute an exclusive piece of work - it is extremely kind of him and we are sure it will raise a large amount of money," said Jonathan Soden, who hosts the event at his Soden Collection gallery in Wyle Cop.

The event raises money for five charities - Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Alzheimer's Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice.

Emma Backhouse, chief executive of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: "The Secret Artist Sale is one of the most exciting art events around and we are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the charities to benefit this year."

More than 250 painters and printmakers are among the other artists to donate work.

The sale will take place from 10:00 BST on August 20, with viewing the day before.

Lycett is a well-known artist who is currently exhibiting at The Royal Academy's summer exhibition.

Last year's crowds got in place early ahead of the secret art sale launch

