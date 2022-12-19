Joe Kennedy III confirmed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland

Niall Glynn - BBC News NI
·5 min read
Joe Kennedy III
Joe Kennedy III served as the US representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district from 2013 to 2021

Joe Kennedy III has been confirmed as the new United States special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Mr Kennedy will focus on economic development and closer ties and not political issues such as Brexit or the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The US State Department said he would concentrate on "advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland".

Mr Kennedy tweeted that the appointment was "an incredible honour".

"Look forward to working with the Biden administration to reaffirm US commitment to Northern Ireland and to promote economic prosperity and opportunity for all its people," he added.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Kennedy to Belfast in the near future.

Famous family

Mr Kennedy, 42, is part of one of the most famous families in American politics, being the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and great nephew of US President John F Kennedy.

The special envoy role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021 having served less than a year during the Trump administration.

The news comes before new rules are introduced in January which require special envoy appointments to be approved by the US Senate.

Welcoming the appointment, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said: "This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the north, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

"Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the north and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead."

Kennedy family tree graphic
Kennedy family tree graphic

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the new US special envoy to Northern Ireland needed to take the views and concerns of unionists on board.

"While his role is economic matters, one can't avoid the [Northern Ireland] protocol and the harm it is doing to our economy," he said.

"It will be important for the United States to gain a better understanding of the real concerns that unionists have about the protocol."

Who is Joe Kennedy?

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy
Mr Kennedy is the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy

Before attending Harvard Law School, Mr Kennedy served in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic for two years.

He then became a district attorney before setting his eyes on the US House of Representatives.

Mr Kennedy served as the US representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: "Northern Ireland has always benefited significantly from the engagement of successive US administrations, from involvement in the peace process to development of the economy and support of endeavours such as integrated education.

"I hope Mr Kennedy is able to continue that good work in this role and give Northern Ireland a high profile on the international agenda."

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said: "Unionism has suffered from not engaging fully with the USA and this has been something my party has been keen to rebalance in recent years.

"I will be making the positive case for Northern Ireland to Mr Kennedy when I speak to him, and I wish him well in his new role."

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described it as "a serious appointment from a US president who is serious about his enduring commitment to people here".

Mr Eastwood tweeted that he was looking forward to working with Mr Kennedy to "deliver more opportunities for communities which have yet to experience the sizeable dividend of peace and prosperity".

Analysis box by Jayne McCormack, NI political correspondent
Analysis box by Jayne McCormack, NI political correspondent

Some US special envoys to Northern Ireland last longer in the memory than others.

After all, it was one of them, George Mitchell, who helped lay the path for the Good Friday Agreement.

Despite the agreement's 25th anniversary looming in April, and with power-sharing government still suspended, Joe Kennedy's remit will be nothing like some of his predecessors.

His priority, we're told, will be long-term economic plans for Northern Ireland. In other words, spreading the word to US investors about Northern Ireland businesses, say those close to the matter.

The US has taken a great interest in the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute in recent months but the Biden administration is not using this particular appointment to pile on political pressure.

That said when Mr Kennedy makes his first trip to Northern Ireland, expected some time early in the new year, no doubt he will have plenty to say about the politics of a place he represents on a transatlantic platform.

What issues will he face in Northern Ireland?

Mr Kennedy's appointment comes during a fractious political era in Northern Ireland.

There has been no power-sharing government since February, when the DUP walked out of the first minister post in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionists argue the post-Brexit trading arrangement undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK as it keeps the nation aligned with some EU trade rules to ensure goods can move freely across the Irish land border.

Since May's Northern Ireland Assembly election, when Sinn Féin won the largest number of seats for the first time, there have been five attempts to restore the executive.

But these have all failed as the DUP has refused to vote for a new speaker, a position that must receive support from unionists and nationalists before any other business can be heard.

The DUP argues it has a mandate from voters not to return to the executive until the protocol is "significantly changed".

Meanwhile, the UK and the EU continue to hold talks over the protocol and, while a resolution does not appear imminent, both sides agree a window of opportunity exists for a deal.

While it is understood that Mr Kennedy's role will not focus on political issues, leaders in the US have previously made their stance on the protocol clear.

The former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year warned there would be "absolutely no chance" of a US-UK trade agreement if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

In September, President Joe Biden repeated that call, saying that dismantling the protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for trade talks.

Latest Stories

  • 'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

    OTTAWA — The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa and the kindred demonstrations that appeared at provincial legislatures and international border crossings aimed to force governments to end COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccine mandates. The protest was by far the top choice for The Canad

  • Open government activist settles lawsuit with WA Redistricting Commission for $40,000

    The lawsuit, filed in August, was settled Dec. 8.

  • Expect 'one last hurrah' for the dollar before a 2023 recession chips away at its dominance, Wells Fargo says

    "Waning growth prospects will mark the inflection point for the dollar" next year, Wells Fargo strategists said.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Elon Musk: Twitter users vote in favour of boss resigning

    Some 57.5% of users voted "yes" when Elon Musk asked them if he should quit as Twitter's chief executive.

  • COP15 negotiators heading towards a global nature deal, environment minister says

    MONTREAL — A global agreement to protect a significant percentage of the world's lands and waters will be reached by the time the COP15 nature convention ends on Monday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Sunday. Guilbeault spoke on the second to last official day of the conference, as negotiators in Montreal pored over the draft of an agreement that would also include mobilizing hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the pledges. Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu released the

  • Controversial U.S. Priest Frank Pavone Defrocked For 'Blasphemous' Posts, Pro-Trump Activism

    Pavone's Twitter profile still features him wearing a MAGA hat.

  • King Harald V of Norway Hospitalized with Infection Ahead of Christmas

    The monarch, 85, made his most recent appearance on Dec. 13, when he attended a pre-Christmas church service for the King's Guard

  • White House chief of staff mocks Trump, says Biden is fulfilling promises the former president could not

    White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared an article that listed various unfulfilled promises from the Trump administration that Biden is enacting.

  • Vatican dismisses Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood

    Father Frank Pavone, a leader of the U.S. anti-abortion movement and a strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, has been dismissed from the Catholic priesthood for "blasphemous" social media posts and disobedience to bishops. The Vatican defrocked Pavone in November, according to a letter sent to U.S. bishops from its ambassador to Washington. Pavone was defrocked for "blasphemous communications on social media and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop," the letter says.

  • Lionel Messi made to wear traditional Arab bisht for World Cup trophy lift

    Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.

  • Varadkar to Face Irish Housing Crisis in Second Stint as PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Leo Varadkar took over as Ireland’s prime minister, or Taoiseach, for a second time on Saturday as part of a coalition deal struck after the 2020 election, with an urgent housing crisis at the top of his agenda. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be S

  • Uzbekistan starts shipping copper to Europe bypassing Russia

    Uzbekistan has for the first time sent a train loaded with copper to Europe via a new route bypassing Russia, state-owned Uzbekistan Railways said on Monday, as part of the Central Asian nation's plan to maintain trade ties with the European Union. Brussels has promoted the Middle Corridor as an alternative to the traditional Northern route for the Europe-Asia railway shipments which crosses Russia.

  • United Health Products Provides Update on Manufacturing and FDA PMA Application

    MESQUITE, NV, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC), (UHP) today provided an update on the company’s FDA Premarket Approval application. UHP continues to advance its Premarket Approval application with the Food and Drug Administration. The company has received and reviewed external laboratory test results on HemoStyp hemostatic gauze produced under its new manufacturing arrangements. The measured physical and chemical characteristics of t

  • Turbulence injures dozens on Hawaiian Airlines flight

    Eleven people are in hospital in a serious condition due to injuries sustained on the flight.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D