Joe Kelly's face while mocking Astros goes viral on social media
Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly started quite the kerfuffle Tuesday night when he threw in the vicinity of Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.
Tensions were already high because of the history between the teams — Los Angeles says Houston stole its 2017 title — and Kelly's pitches took the beef to another level.
As Kelly walked off the mound following his sixth-inning appearance, he mocked Correa for being upset at him. Social media, which eagerly watched the feud develop, ate up his reaction.
— crag brainpills (@cdgoldstein) July 29, 2020
The Dodgers won the game 5-2.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Kelly's facial expressions:
Joe Kelly’s statue at Dodger Stadium already in progress pic.twitter.com/EjnTljf5JN
— ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 29, 2020
How Joe Kelly looking at the Astros pic.twitter.com/S2lPD2lWf8
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly said... pic.twitter.com/2W6HhhH3Pj
— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) July 29, 2020
— Perez (@Yung_Grouch) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly almost single-handedly ended the Dodgers 2018 and 2019 seasons and yet we all love him for what he just did.
— Choice Fielder (@choice_fielder) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly is 32 years old, going on 12 pic.twitter.com/ZvTqG2UU2l
— SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) July 29, 2020
Look that brawl was stupid and irresponsible, but this screenshot is pure gold https://t.co/CQ2cXMqzB8
— Ashley MacLennan (@90feetfromhome) July 29, 2020
Not to sound like a conspiracy theorists, but Joe Kelly clearly broke his own window three months ago in an attempt to cover his tracks for this matchup against the Astros.
Genius. pic.twitter.com/k8b0VZmVK7
— Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 29, 2020