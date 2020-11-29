Joe Joyce stuns Daniel Dubois with 10th round knockout to capture British heavyweight title

Jack Rathborn
·3 min read
(Getty)
(Getty)

“It’s the fight game” and sometimes you just don’t know until it’s too late as it proved in Joe Joyce’s supreme display to upset Daniel Dubois with a 10th round knockout and capture the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

In a fight with tremendous risk for both fighters, who both entered the contest unbeaten, a dramatic conclusion illustrated the danger of this sport, but not quite in the manner expected from two dangerous men fixated on climbing to the pinnacle of the sport.

The Juggernaut was a heavy underdog entering this bout at the majestic Church House in Westminster. But the 35-year-old’s vast experience, despite a belated introduction to the sport at university at around the same age of his 23-year-old foe, proved critical: a smart, measured strategy saw Joyce immediately pepper the hulking Dubois with his jab, and the blurring activity immediately stacked up an advantage.

Dubois’ corner gave him a dressing down between rounds like a naughty schoolboy, with veteran trainer Martin Bowers screaming at his pupil, “you’re in the fight game”, though the prospect barely needed reminding.

READ MORE: Daniel Dubois accused of ‘quitting’ by Carl Frampton after loss to Joe Joyce

Dubois, to his credit, reacted with venom, spearing his own jab to split Joyce’s guard before sprinkling in a healthy dose of clubbing rights to force Joyce into a desperate hold on several occasions during the first four rounds.

The shock of Dubois’ clean work subsided quickly though, with Joyce invigorated and, he admitted later, spurned on by the relief that he could absorb the punishment, which saw him return to his simple but busy work.

Even if Dubois was holding his own in a close fight, the damage across his face suggested he was losing momentum, with a swollen left eye forcing crucial hesitation in each exchange.

Joyce begun to circle to his right as the fight entered the second half; another shrewd manoeuvre, with the Olympic silver medallist moving away from Dubois’ dangerous right to nullify its power.

&lt;p&gt;Dubois&#x002019; receives treatment on his eye&lt;/p&gt;Getty

Dubois’ receives treatment on his eye

Getty

Joyce can boast an incredible engine, with Carl Frampton heralding him as the fittest fighter in boxing, leaving him well positioned to weather a late storm from his more youthful opponent. But another jab, perfectly delivered on the corner of Dubois’ eye at the start of the 10th sent shockwaves through his massive frame.

It had dawned on Dubois that he simply could not persevere any longer, buckling and dropping with a thud to his knee before being counted out to spark wild celebrations from Joyce and his team.

Cruel accusations of quitting immediately spread, though Dubois’ decision may have saved his career, with David Haye likening his own abrupt experience at the hands of Carl Thompson in the early stages of his career, before eventually conquering the world in two divisions.

Joyce meanwhile, following his signature display of capoeira in celebration, dances on, brimming in delight at successfully pulling off a calculated gamble to catapult himself into world title contention.

Should Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury prove out of reach for the time being, the pursuit of Oleksandr Usyk, a formidable foe from his illustrious amateur career, will begin.

This is the fight game and Joyce can revel in navigating the perils of the sport in a hurry.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Indy Sport’s top 10 pound-for-pound boxing rankings

Fury explains respect for Joshua and hints at back-to-back fights

Dubois accused of ‘quitting’ after knockout loss to Joyce

Latest Stories

  • Ravens place 6 more players on COVID-19 list, still somehow plan to play Tuesday vs. Steelers

    The Ravens' total count of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list has reached 18.

  • Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn after Thanksgiving blowout against Texans

    The Lions will look for a new head coach and general manager in the offseason.

  • Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in the Power Five

    Vanderbilt University placekicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five NCAA football game.

  • Broncos might start backup RB under centre after losing all three quarterbacks to COVID-19

    Is it too late for John Elway to come out of retirement?

  • Dez Bryant officially joins Ravens 53-man roster ahead of Steelers game

    Dez Bryant said he is "beyond thankful" to join the Ravens' 53-man roster.

  • Put some respect on these teams | More Football

    The Raiders, Rams, and the Colts have all stepped up to silence haters and skeptics projecting subpar seasons for each respective team.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: Navigating an ever-changing IR landscape

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Steelers place RB James Conner on COVID-19/reserve list

    James Conner battled lymphoma during his junior season at Pitt.

  • VanVleet deal could be a discount for the Raptors by the time contract expires

    Yahoo Sports' William Lou believes that the 4-year, $85M contract that Fred VanVleet signed with the Raptors is fair value and wonders whether it will end up being a discount deal if the point guard continues his trajectory to date.

  • Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ties college football record with 8 rushing touchdowns

    Patterson was removed from Buffalo's win over Kent State on the final drive with a chance to break both the single-game rushing yardage and TD records.

  • Sarah Fuller’s kick was an unexpected emotional moment

    Sarah Fuller’s kick likely isn’t going to change the world. It is not a reason for optimism, nor is it a harbinger of progress. But on Saturday, Nov. 28, her laces hit rubber, sent the ball 35 yards to the right, and in doing so, she gave birth to an astounding work of art.

  • Week 12 Injury Wrap: NFL teams and fantasy managers left scrambling

    Saturday was packed with news like none other in recent memory. Scott Pianowski runs everything down ahead of Week 12.

  • Minnesota football team has had 40 people test positive for COVID-19 in 10 days

    The school said that 20 staffers and 20 players have tested positive since Nov. 19.

  • Northwestern's College Football Playoff hopes doomed after upset loss to Michigan State

    Northwestern’s time as a College Football Playoff contender was short-lived. 

  • Alabama shows why it's No. 1 in Iron Bowl demolition of No. 22 Auburn

    The Crimson Tide moved to 8-0 with an easy 42-13 win.

  • Current and former Lions players rejoice over Matt Patricia's firing on social media

    Matt Patricia rubbed plenty of players the wrong way during his time in Detroit:

  • Week 14 college football COVID-19 tracker: Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Miami postponed

    The two teams were scheduled to play on Nov. 21 but Miami couldn't play. Now Wake Forest can't play on Dec. 5.

  • Report: Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn

    After a 4-7 start this season, the Detroit Lions have parted ways with both Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Patricia was 13-29-1 since becoming the head coach in 218.

  • Santa Clara County, home of 49ers and Stanford, bans all contact sports for 3 weeks due to COVID-19

    The rule means that the 49ers, Stanford and San Jose State will have to find a different location for practices and home games over the next 21 days.

  • After positive test, Canadian Olympian Kelly VanderBeek reflects on stigma of COVID-19

    Awaiting round two of their covid tests, my seven-year-old son tells his Dad, "I hope I have COVID, so I can hug mom." That statement, so simple, so sad, shows the culmination of what quarantine feels like. And we're the lucky ones. The ones with a comfortable, large and well-equipped home. With friends who deliver food and, most notably, an asymptomatic COVID case. I have COVID-19. A statement I dreaded ever saying, and not for the right reasons. I feared saying it not because I feared getting it. I feared saying it because of the social judgment I expected to accompany it and for the fear of spreading it to more vulnerable people. Now, in what I hope is the height of the second wave, I reflect on the social stigma of COVID-19. Now I'm talking (or rather, writing) I am a very public figure. Still, I didn't want to write or talk about this positive test. We are supporters of mask wearing, with hand sanitizers stashed everywhere. Still, my son goes to school and we've partaken in sport and small, socially distanced gatherings. So, where/how did we get it? WATCH | VanderBeek wants women's sports to be a priority in son's life: Hockey … most likely. Although the effects of the pandemic have been felt far and wide, our community has been largely untouched by the disease itself. For the most part, our numbers were well under 10 cases in a valley that includes Canmore, Banff and Lake Louise, Alta. Considering that hundreds of thousands of tourists continued to pour through this area over the summer months, this fact was a source of pride. Then, Halloween came and far too many people partied. The numbers have since skyrocketed and we're now one of the highest (if not the highest) rate of positive tests per capita in Alberta. Scary stuff My husband and I are both on-ice volunteers with my sons U9 team. After a Monday night practice, we received word, late Wednesday evening that someone on the ice had tested positive. We were required to go into 14 days of quarantine — all three of us. First things first, we booked in for testing the following day, even though we knew it wouldn't shorten our quarantine period. Thankfully we did. Test results came back (much later than expected). First for my son and husband on Saturday morning, then mine late that evening. They were negative, I was positive. I wear a full visor on the ice. This makes it a bit harder to hear and be heard, so I get extra close to the kids. Plus, we were, more or less, told that masks weren't welcomed on the ice, even though they are mandatory everywhere else in the building. Thankfully, I'm asymptomatic. However, that fact also showcases why contact tracing is so vital. I would never have gotten tested had I not been told I was exposed. From what I can tell — and I called everyone I crossed paths with while potentially contagious — I didn't pass on the disease. Making me extra thankful I was practicing social distancing and mask wearing. Now what? For now, I sit in my basement, largely on vacation, as my husband cares for my son and delivers my meals. I write, thankful for the care I'm receiving and for being the luckiest of COVID patients — asymptomatic. Still, I am acutely aware of the impact isolation is having on my family. My sons emotions are frayed and my husband is exhausted both from the work load and from the unknown. Did I pass COVID onto them? Will our quarantine be extended? And most notably, the fear of knowing symptoms may be just around the corner. Now, with bated breath we wait for our second round of test results. Thankful, we have a breath to take.