Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring at Jonas Brothers Show, Seemingly Shutting Down Divorce Claims

If you've been frantically refreshing Twitter and waiting for Joe Jonas to hit the stage with the Jonas Brothers for Sunday night's stop on The Tour, he has arrived. And—judging from several fan photos making their way around social media—he appears to be very visibly wearing his wedding ring. Which definitely seems like one way to shut down reports from earlier today (Sunday, September 3) that he and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

Just to catch everyone up, TMZ reported on Sunday morning that they'd spoken to multiple sources who said "Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie." They also claimed that Joe and Sophie have had "serious problems" for the last six months—and that Joe has been seen without his ring over the past few weeks.

That said, fans were quick to note that the Jonas Brothers' had posted this photo on Instagram one day before on September 2:

Later in the day, a source confirmed to People that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer. Meanwhile, neither Joe nor Sophie had confirmed or denied the news themselves—though Joe wearing his wedding ring during Sunday night's Jonas Brothers show definitely seems like confirmation that he and Sophie are still together...

Finger's crossed!

