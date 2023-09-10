Joe Jonas Tells Concert Crowd To Not Believe Everything Amid Divorce With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs in support of their

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs in support of their "Five Albums. One Night." tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday in Las Vegas.

Joe Jonas told the crowd at Saturday’s Jonas Brothers concert to not believe what they hear unless he says it, seemingly nodding to recent reports surrounding his divorce to actor Sophie Turner.

“It’s been a tough week,” Jonas said at the show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. “I just wanna say: Look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Since Jonas filed for divorce from Turner last week, several reports have been making the rounds, including claims that Turner’s partying ways led to the divorce or something Turner did or said on a Ring camera led to Jonas ending the marriage. Neither Jonas nor Turner have directly addressed specific reports, but in their joint statement announcing the divorce, they said it was a “united decision.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement reads. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since the divorce announcement, statements Jonas and Turner had made in the past have been reevaluated. In May of 2022, Turner told Elle UK that she missed the United Kingdom and wanted to go back for her mental health.

“I miss England so much,” Turner said in the interview. “The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

Jonas was also called out for asking out model Gigi Hadid when he was 19 or 20 and she was 13 or 14.

“I was so nervous; I literally didn’t even know what it meant to hang out with a boy,” Hadid said, according to a 2015 Teen Vogue article. “And also, Grammys are on a Sunday, and I didn’t want to tell him that I had school the next day, so I was like, ‘No, maybe next time.’”

“I didn’t have my phone with me, and I don’t think he did either because we were at the Grammys, and so he wrote his number on a piece of paper and gave it to my mom,” she went on. “And then we’ve been friends ever since. Except now, we’re more than friends. Obvs.”

