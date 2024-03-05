Joe Jonas Is "Open" to Stormi Bree Meeting His Kids as They Get "More Serious"

In what can only be described as an early 2024 plot twist, Joe Jonas is rumored to be dating model Stormi Bree following his breakup from Sophie Turner. And based on the fact that they've been out a bunch together over the past week, the time has clearly come for, well, a timeline! But before we get into it (by "it" I mean several paparazzi pics and a shared knit hat), let's take things back to fall 2023, when Joe and Sophie parted ways and sources claimed dating wasn't on his radar.

September 3, 2023



TMZ reports that Joe and Sophie’s marriage is on the verge of ending. A source even tells the outlet that “Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie." But friends....

September 6, 2023

Divorce paperwork is filed, and Sophie and Joe release a joint statement confirming their split.

“Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The next few months go by in the most dramatic way possible, but that's a story for another timeline.

November 1, 2023

After Sophie is spotted kissing a British aristocrat, a source tells Us Weekly that Joe is not “concerned” about her moving on and finding a new love is “not on his radar."

November 9, 2023

A Daily Mail source chimes in with THIS about Joe: "He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life. And if Sophie wants to gallivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games."

Guess things changed because not even two months later....

January 3, 2024

Joe and Stormi Bree are photographed boarding a private jet in Cabo San Lucas. Interestingly enough, Joe also posts an instrumental version of 1971's “I Think of You” by Rodriguez, which has the moody lyrics “Just a song we shared, I’ll hear/ Brings memories back when you were here/ Of your smile, your easy laughter/ Of you kiss, those moments after/ I think of you/ And think of you/ And think of you/ Of the dreams we dreamt together/ Of the love we vowed would never/ Melt like snowflakes in the sun.”

Instagram

January 4, 2024



It appears Joe and Stormi went straight to Aspen from Cabo, because they are spotted by a DeuxMoi tipster:



Instagram

Meanwhile, a source tells Us Weekly that “Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

The insider adds, “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

January 5, 2024

Page Six reports Stormi is wearing a cozy hat on her Instagram story that was previously worn by Joe:

Page Six/Instagram

Here is Joe wearing the hat in December:

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

In other words, they are Shared Hat Official.

January 6, 2024

The paps arrive on the scene and snap this:

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

January 7, 2024

Stormi drops Aspen pics on Instagram (no, Joe did not make the cut):

January 23, 2024

Priyanka Chopra seemingly posts and deletes a photo of herself and Nick Jonas hanging with Joe and Stormi. Or, at least, of all their hands. Based on a tattoo.

La Priyanka subió esta historia y según yo uno es Nick y los otros dos son una mujer y un hombre, Joe por el anillo, igual no sé si es el mismo que usa él pero es muy parecido y Stormi por el tatuaje de la mano 😭🙏🏽 Jsjaka pic.twitter.com/IV8xRvdLAb — Florencia (@florlr13) January 22, 2024

February 29, 2024

Joe and Stormi are spotted in Australia ahead of the Jonas Brothers shows in Sydney, and look extremely loved-up.

KHAPBM/SPLASH / BACKGRID

March 4, 2024

A source tells Us Weekly that “Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

Meanwhile, “He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon."

Annnd that brings us up to date! But never fear, we'll keep things updated.

