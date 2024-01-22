Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Former L.A. Home Hits the Market for $19 Million — See Inside!
The sprawling property is now being sold by another celebrity, DJ and producer Zedd
A sprawling home in California's San Fernando Valley that boasts not one but three celebrities as previous owners has hit the market.
Zedd has listed his 6-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Encino for just under $19 million. It previously belonged to former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner prior to their divorce last year.
Zedd purchased the property from Jonas and Turner for $15.2 million in 2021, according to Zillow. They, in turn, had paid $14.1 million for it just a year and a half earlier in 2019.
The 14,779 sq. ft. home, which is listed with David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, is described in its listing as a "prized blue-chip estate."
It offers close to an acre of land with a line of oak trees keeping the spacious grounds out private. Among the impressive outdoor features is a swimming pool and hot tub and several outdoor seating areas for both dining and lounging tucked into a yard surrounded on three sides by the U-shaped home.
Inside, there's a spacious and cozy family room and a gourmet kitchen, as well as five guest bedrooms, each outfitted with their own ensuite bathroom.
Related: Elton John and Christie's Hosting 'Landmark' Auction to Sell the Contents of His Former Atlanta Home
Among its other outstanding elements is what likely persuaded both Zedd and Joe Jonas to purchase it: the professional music studio and vocal booth.
The home also has a state-of-the-art home theater, an expensive wellness area including a gym, sauna and massage room, and an “authentic pub” equipped with a pool table and bar setup.
Related: Larsa Pippen Lists Paramount Miami Penthouse for $4.2 Million
When Jonas and Turner sold the new build, it was the priciest sale of 2021 in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time, and the second-most expensive of all time in the area.
Joe's younger brother, Nick Jonas, and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, hold the record for the most expensive of all time, purchasing a $20 million home in the area two years ago, the outlet reports.
The former couple relocated to Florida after selling their Encino home and moved into an $11 million mansion in Miami that same year. In August, they sold that 10,000 sq. ft. home for $15 million.
It boasted an “incredible Cali-meets-Bali vibe,” David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer of the home, told PEOPLE. “Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist.”
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The sale came just days before Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken."
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.