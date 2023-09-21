Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce: A Complete Timeline

jonas-turner-timeline-LEAD.jpg 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage — and the divorce proceedings are starting to get messy.

In September, the Jonas Brother star officially filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, with the filing saying their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” What ensued from there was tabloid back-and-forth with different, often conflicting, reasons for their sudden split.

Before getting into their separation, first a recap of their seven-year love story: Jonas and Turner first met in 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner’s DMs. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

By September 2017, they had adopted their dog Porky, and in October, the couple announced their engagement. The couple wed on May 1, 2019, during a surprise ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel shortly after attending the Billboard Music Awards. The couple got married once again in a more extravagant ceremony in Sarrians, France, on June 29, 2019. Turner and Jonas welcomed two children: their first daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2021, and later a second baby in July 2022. (They haven’t revealed the second child’s name.)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Here’s everything we know about Jonas and Turner’s split:

Sept. 1, 2023 — Joe Jonas Officially Files for Divorce

After both Jonas and Turner were spotted in public without their wedding rings, reports began to surface that Jonas had obtained a divorce lawyer. Shortly after, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami on Sept. 1, claiming “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

According to People, the filing confirmed that a prenup was in place.

Sept. 6, 2023 — Joe and Sophie Issue Statement

The day after the divorce filing, Jonas and Turner shared a “statement from the two of us” on their Instagram accounts confirming the news.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sept. 9, 2023 — Joe Alludes to the Divorce at Jonas Brothers Concert

During the Jonas Brothers’ show at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium on Sept. 9, Jonas seemed to address his split from Turner and a lot of the tabloid speculation that had already begun circulating online.

Before singing their song “Hesitate,” a track inspired by his relationship with Turner, Jonas told the crowd it had “been a crazy week.” He was not wearing his wedding ring at the show, per People.

“I just want to say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?” he said. “Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys.”

Sept. 19, 2023 — Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Have a Girls Night out

Who better for Turner to vent to about her breakup with Jonas than Taylor Swift? The two stars seemingly bonded over their now-shared ex during a night out in New York City, which naturally set the internet on fire. The pair were pictured linking arms as they went from a restaurant into Temple Bar on Lafayette Street.

Swift and Jonas briefly dated in 2008. (Jonas infamously broke up with Swift via a 27-second phone call.) It is also widely speculated that Swift wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) about Jonas. Several other songs from Fearless, including “Better Than Revenge,” “Last Kiss,” and “Holy Ground” are rumored to be about the JoBro.

Sept. 21, 2023 — Sophie Sues Joe, Asks to Return Kids to England

On Sept. 21, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, asking that he return the children to their permanent residence in England, alleging that the singer had the kids “wrongfully removed or wrongfully detained” since Sept. 20.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, the actress claimed that she and Jonas had agreed to make England their “forever home” in December 2022 and were in the process of buying a home in April before she was filming Joan this summer.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

“[Jonas] refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also claimed that Turner and Jonas had agreed — though Turner had “some hesitation,” per the suit — to have the children spend time in the U.S. with Jonas on tour since he has “periods of the day to spend time with the children.”

“The parties’ agreed plan was that when the mother finished filming on Sept. 14, 2023, she would travel to New York to collect the children and return home to England,” the filing read. “The parties’ plan was for the mother to spend a week with the family in New York, and then return home to England with the children on Sept. 20.”

The filing also claimed that the breakup “happened very suddenly” after they had an argument on Aug. 15, adding that Turner “found out through the media” that Jonas had filed for divorce on or around Sept. 1.

Sept. 21, 2023 — Joe’s rep claims Sophie was “aware” that he’d file for divorce

After Turner’s court filing where she claimed that she had “found out through the media” that Jonas had filed for divorce, the singer’s rep issued a statement to media outlets claiming that the actress had been informed.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” read a statement from Jonas’ rep. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

“The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the statement continues. “Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

