Joe Jonas Shares Relatable Embarrassing Moment After Encounter with Fan

The singer said it was the kind of experience where "you just feel like you wanna die inside"

Scott Legato/Getty Images Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas is sharing an awkward fan encounter he had while on the road.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old performer posted a video on Instagram from a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota, which he fittingly captioned "Pain."

In the clip, he recounted an embarrassing moment he'll never forget. "OK, story time," he began. "So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's very lovely."

That's when the seemingly smooth encounter took an embarrassing turn, he explained.

"And then on the way out she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer — I don't know," he continued. "But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too,' and you just feel like you wanna die inside."

In a fun twist to Jonas' story, the aforementioned fan saw his post and responded to it.

"HAHAHAH Hi Joe it’s me from the street in Minneapolis, and yes, I’m (I guess somewhat of?) a performer, and yes, I do have a big game tomorrow, so thank you," wrote the woman, whose Instagram bio describes her as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network.

She also made her own post about the encounter on Saturday, and reshared Jonas' video. "Don’t worry, we’ve all been there," she assured the music superstar in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Joe Jonas Left Puzzled After CVS Worker Said He Looks 'Crazy in Person': 'Is That a Compliment?'

Story continues

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Joe Jonas

Earlier this month, Jonas shared another awkward run-in with a fan. In a TikTok video, he explained that he had just popped into a store where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person."

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he remembered. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

"I don't know, is that a compliment?" he asked.

Related: Joe Jonas Says He Bought Nathan Fielder a Drink at an L.A. Restaurant — and He 'Sent Back' Mayonnaise

While Jonas is used to getting recognized in public, he recently turned the tables and stepped into the role of fan. According to another "story time" video he posted on Instagram on Nov. 4, he spotted actor-comedian Nathan Fielder at a Los Angeles restaurant.

“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A.,” he explained in the video. As a gesture of admiration, Jonas asked a waiter to deliver a drink to the Nathan for You star at his table.

“And they said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder," he said.

As a thank you, the comedian sent Jonas some mayonnaise. In case anyone had doubts, the "Waffle House" singer was armed with proof — a photo of a cup of mayo. “Thank you Nathan!!” he captioned the image.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.