Joe Jonas Says He Didn't "Abduct" His Daughters and That Sophie Turner's Legal Filing Is "Misleading"

His legal team issued a statement after Turner sued him and requested that their children live in the U.K.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just hours after Sophie Turner filed paperwork in New York courts stating that Joe Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports, the singer released a statement saying those claims were "misleading."

People reports that Jonas's legal team insists that not only was Turner aware he was going to file (her team's statement says she found out through the media like the rest of us), but that their initial divorce filing prohibits either parent from relocating their daughters.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," the statement from Jonas's side reads. "The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting," it continued. "Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Related: Joe Jonas Just Addressed His Divorce From Sophie Turner On Stage

Jonas's team alleges that Turner's decision came after the two had decided on terms, alleging that her timeline is off. Additionally, his legal advisors claim that having the children move across the pond would be a "violation of the Florida Court."



"Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," the statement alleges. "If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

Story continues

Joe's team also points out that the couple's daughters have spent the majority of their lives in the United States and that Turner's statement used inflammatory language that is "misleading" the public. It goes on to say that currently, the children are with Turner.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," the statement reads. "After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

Turner's legal move made headlines this morning. She filed a suit against Jonas and called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained." Her team says that the "wrongful retention" of her daughters began on Sept. 20.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.