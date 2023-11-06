Joe Jonas Says He Bought Nathan Fielder a Drink at an L.A. Restaurant — and He 'Sent Back' Mayonnaise

The Jonas Brothers singer raved about 'The Rehearsal' star in a new video on Instagram

Jemal Countess/WireImage;Stefanie Keenan/Getty Joe Jonas; Nathan Fielder

Joe Jonas is a sucker for Nathan Fielder!

The 34-year-old performer shared a “storytime” video on Instagram on Saturday detailing his hilarious encounter with the Nathan for You star, 40, at Donna's, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A.,” he began the video.

Jonas said he “wanted to send him a drink,” so he asked the waiter if he was able to. “And they said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder," he said.

So the Jonas Brothers member sent the comedian a drink and, “as a thank you," Fielder sent him mayonnaise, a memory that made Jonas smile.

At the end of the “storytime,” the singer attached a bit of proof — a photo of a cup of mayonnaise on the table — which he captioned, “Thank you Nathan!!”

The “Burnin’ Up” singer’s fans seemed to enjoy his casual storytelling, writing things like, “So this is what it’s like to facetime you,” and “LMFAO THE PHOTO FOR PROOF.”

Another user questioned if Fielder felt the same, commenting, “Wonder if he thought, ‘Wow Joe Jonas is at the same restaurant as me.’"



Jonas — whose comedy career is limited to early stints in the Disney series Camp Rock and Jonas L.A. and his Instagram “storytimes” — is currently on tour with his brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Joe Jonas (middle) performing on stage with brothers Nick (left) and Kevin Jonas (right).

The three-man band announced that they were extending their FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. tour in July. The trio began the new dates in October, and will continue across the country and in Canada through December.

Then in February, they’ll head to Auckland, New Zealand, for a slew of international dates that will wrap in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 20.

When he is not gifting famous fans with condiments, Fielder — who experienced a surge in popularity after the success of his HBO comedy docuseries The Rehearsal last year — has been working on his new Showtime series The Curse, starring Emma Stone.

In the trailer for the dark comedy, which released last month, Stone, 34, and Fielder appear to be a dream TV couple — but there's a hitch.

The actors play HGTV couple Whitney and Asher, who are filming the first season of their renovation series. While shooting B-role footage for the show — and attempting to make himself look good — Asher offers a young girl a $100 bill.

From there, the tone of the trailer soon turns from lighthearted to foreboding as Whitney and Asher’s life — in true Fielder fashion — begins to unravel.

The Curse will make its broadcast debut Nov. 12 on Showtime, and can be streamed starting Nov. 10 via Paramount+’s Showtime add-on.



