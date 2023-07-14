Joe Jonas reveals he once pooped his pants onstage: 'That's just real life'

Talk about a needing an S.O.S: Joe Jonas is remembering the mortifying moment he once pooped his pants onstage.

The "Sucker" singer, 33, recounted the accident after he was asked to share a story that he'd "never told anyone" during an interview with KIIS FM's Will & Woody radio show in Australia on Thursday.

"I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--- your pants," he began as the hosts laughed.

Joe Jonas attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Devotion" at Regency Village Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers star explained that the incident happened four years ago and required him to make a mid-show costume change.

"It's fresh. I've been able to work through it, a lot of therapy," Jonas joked. "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set."

He continued, "If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, 'Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.'"

"That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life," Jonas said. Still, he clarified, "It was a light one, it wasn't a full, so I was able to tell the tale."

And yes, Jonas knows that there's probably footage somewhere online of him sporting a pair of white pants one moment and then something different the next. "I'm sure I could find it," he teased.

Thankfully, Jonas said that the experience wasn't nearly embarrassing as he presumed it would be.

"The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head," he said. "It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

