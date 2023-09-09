Joe Jonas Performs Without Wedding Ring Days After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers took the stage in Las Vegas on Friday night

Bryan Steffy/Getty Joe Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday

After a difficult week, Joe Jonas is shaking it off onstage with his brothers.

In his second tour stop since the news broke on Tuesday that he filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, Joe, 33, and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, enjoyed a night together doing what they love most.

The Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour made a stop in Las Vegas on Friday, and the trio performed in front of thousands of fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe was notably not wearing his wedding ring during the gig.

As the musical siblings took the stage, Joe greeted Kevin and then Nick with a handshake, as seen in fan-captured footage. He was dressed in a pair of black sequined pants and a black sleeveless top.

Since Wednesday's show in Phoenix, Arizona, Joe has not worn his wedding ring, though he did sport it at a show last weekend in Austin, Texas — just hours after news broke that he had retained a divorce lawyer.

Bryan Steffy/Getty The Jonas Brothers perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday

The brothers' show in Phoenix was their first since the news of Joe and Turner's impending divorce was confirmed, and the three enjoyed a sweet moment onstage before they kicked off the concert.

In footage posted by fans, the Jonases shared a group hug onstage, and Joe was energetic as he emerged from the embrace and took in the sprawling crowd.

Later in the show, Nick gave a nod to his older brother, who was born in Casa Grande, Arizona, before the family settled in New Jersey.

"It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas," Nick said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Hours before taking the stage on Wednesday, Joe was photographed in Sherman Oaks, California, with his two daughters, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old who was identified in court documents as D. Joe took his children, whom he shares with Turner, out to for a meal in what marked his first public outing since he filed for divorce.

He carried Willa in his arms while a woman held his second daughter. He was photographed joking around with his kids, making funny faces and playing with his food as they enjoyed a pancake breakfast. He was not wearing his wedding ring at the time.

After several days of speculation, Joe and the Game of Thrones actress broke their silence on their split in a set of identical Instagram posts shared Wednesday.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" the statement said.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Tuesday's divorce filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the filing, the couple have a prenup in place.

