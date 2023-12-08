Joe Jonas Gets Emotional as He Sings 'Little Bird' with His Two Daughters in the Audience

The singer grew emotional about his little girls as they watched him perform in the audience

Scott Legato/Getty Images Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas was in his dad feelings as he performed a special song for his little girls.

The Jonas Brothers played a show in their home state of New Jersey on Thursday, with his family on deck for the special night. In the audience, Kevin Sr. was spotted with the 34-year-old's two daughters, Delphine, 17 months, and Willa, 3.

Joe appeared teary-eyed throughout their performance of the track, a song that each brother has dedicated to their kids, in videos of the performance shared across social media.

Andrew Chin/Getty Joe Jonas

It isn't the first time the track has evoked big feelings from the father of two. In a performance of the song at a tour stop in September, Joe took a special moment to send some love to parents.

“This next one is all about being a parent,” Joe said after a slight pause. He also wished a heartfelt “good luck” to those hoping to become parents in the future.

Joe shares his two daughters with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Sophie Turner (L), Joe Jonas (R)

In August, Joe opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning of their track “Little Bird,” saying it’s a "beautiful song to share with other parents out there."

"It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person," he said. "It's really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular."

