Joe Jonas Debuts Dramatic New Hair Color Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Willa with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is having a blonde moment!

On Wednesday, the "Sucker" singer, 31, showed off a new look on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of himself rocking a platinum blonde hairdo.

The hair transformation comes just weeks after Jonas welcoming his first child — a daughter named Willa — with wife Sophie Turner.

Although the pair have yet to share any photographs of their bundle of joy, Jonas and Turner, 24, did recently post a selfie at their shared home to encourage their fans to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the shot, which was made to look like the cover of Vogue and posted on Jonas' Instagram Story, the new parents looked chill as ever as they kicked back their couch while wearing matching white T-shirts.

"Wear a mask. That's the tea," the caption of the post read.

In April, the Game of Thrones star said she's been "kind of loving" being "very, very quarantined" at home all day.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” she told Conan O’Brien during an episode of Conan at Home. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

“I’m wearing my sweatpants,” she added. “I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

However, the actress said at the time, staying home is a little more difficult for her "social butterfly" husband.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” she joked. “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

Jonas and Turner secretly tied the knot after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas — and two months later, the couple said "I do" again in a fairytale wedding in France.

On Saturday, Turner celebrated her husband's 31st birthday with a sweet tribute, writing on her Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple sitting by each other's side, "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️."