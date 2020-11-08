Joe, Jill and the Bidens: who are America's new first family?

Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election means a new “first family” will be stepping into the White House, and will include a mix of figures who are already household names or upcoming social media stars, as well as relatives who like to keep a lower profile.

Besides Biden himself, the person most involved in the president-elect’s political career is his wife, Jill Biden, an educator and “military mom”. The pair have been married since 1977.

Jill is expected to break with tradition and keep her day job as a professor, while also immersing herself in education policy. That’s an unusual move, even for a first lady with four degrees.

“For American educators, this is a great day for y’all,” Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday. “You’re gonna have one of your own in the White House. And Jill’s gonna make a great first lady. I’m so proud of her.”

Joe and Jill Biden greet supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

As public figures go, Jill, 59, has kept a relatively low profile considering her spouse was a US senator for almost four decades and spent two terms as vice-president to Barack Obama. The pair lived three miles down the road from the White House at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC, the same mansion that vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to move to.

During the Obama administration, Jill, then the second lady, bonded with Michelle Obama, traveling together and working on their Joining Forces military families project. Jill continued to teach at Northern Virginia Community College during the Obama years, and has spoken about how she asked that her Secret Service detail dress like students and carry laptops to blend in.

During the 2020 election campaign, Jill Biden has played an integral role in some of her husband’s biggest decisions, including narrowing down the search for his running mate.

Jill and Joe Biden during his previous run for president in 1987. Photograph: George Widman/AP

Jill also delivered a speech in support of her husband during this year’s Democratic national convention, acted as a surrogate on the campaign trail, served on the education taskforce for the Biden campaign and helped to develop policy proposals.

Together, the Bidens have one daughter, Ashley Biden, 39, a philanthropist and social worker who also prefers to keep out of the spotlight. Ashley Biden’s husband, Howard Krein, has come under national scrutiny over his venture capital business and advising the campaign on coronavirus policy.

The Biden family are no strangers to tragedy. Through his first marriage to Neilia Hunter, Biden had three children: Hunter, Beau and Naomi. Naomi and Neilia died in a car crash in 1972, days after he was first elected to the US Senate. Beau Biden, the former attorney general of Delaware and a rising star within the Democratic party, died of a brain tumor in 2015.

Biden’s younger son, Hunter, has been the preferred target of Donald Trump and his Republican allies in trying to frame Biden and Democrats as “corrupt” and in secretive alliances with China for personal gain.

Joe Biden hugs one of his granddaughters as he stands with grandson and son Hunter Biden (left) and wife Jill Biden on Saturday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

