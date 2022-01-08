Joe Ironside dumps out Newcastle to put Cambridge in FA Cup dreamland

Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

As a boy Joe Ironside idolised Alan Shearer and relished watching the England centre forward play for Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

On Saturday Ironside was back on Tyneside wearing the No 9 shirt for Cambridge United and the Middlesbrough-born forward scored a goal Shearer would have treasured to give Mark Bonner’s superb League One side the sort of giantkilling triumph that makes the FA Cup third round so special.

Related: Olise and Mateta ensure Crystal Palace avoid FA Cup exit after scare at Millwall

Cambridge are 41 rungs down the League ladder beneath Newcastle but you would not have known it for much of a tie that ended with Eddie Howe’s side still having won only one game all season and Bonner’s players cavorting across the pitch and hugging everyone in sight.

Around the 10-minute mark the first choruses of “Premier League, you’re having a laugh,” drifted down from the top tier of the Leazes End where the 5,000 travelling Cambridge fans were housed.

Their team had started well, defending with industry, intelligence and compactness as they persistently second guessed the intentions of a strong Newcastle starting XI. Although Kieran Trippier raised the tone courtesy of some high calibre touches on his debut at right-back, Howe’s side initially played with a distinct uncertainty.

After registering only one victory since August, Newcastle frequently did not seem to trust their ability and instincts, often taking a touch too many or delaying a pass a couple of seconds too long. One of the few players who seems immune to such introspection, and knows better than to overthink things, is Allan Saint-Maximin but even Howe’s great improviser initially found himself cleverly shadowed by his League One minders.

Kieran Trippier takes on Cambridge’s Harrison Dunk during a Newcastle debut in which he showed his class but that ultimately fell horribly flat. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Moreover Saint-Maximin suffering the indignity of, on more than one occasion, being all too easily brushed aside by Bonner’s captain, Paul Digby. Deployed in a defensive midfield role, Digby served as a quasi-sweeper, screening the visiting backline impressively.

Story continues

With the home passing radar somewhat awry and pressing game malfunctioning slightly, Cambridge sensed opportunity and their centre-forward, Ironside, troubled Howe’s back four. Yet when an unmarked George Williams found himself presented with a free header he could only direct it straight at Martin Dubravka who saved comfortably.

At this stage Howe cut an uneasy technical area figure – even if Trippier’s tone-raising cameos afforded him a degree of reassurance. As befits the first established England international to sign for Newcastle since Michael Owen in 2005, the former Atlético Madrid full-back received a rapturous reception from his new public.

Related: FA Cup third-round roundup: Burnley shocked by Championship Huddersfield

Yet for much of the first half even Trippier’s right-wing deliveries seemed to be hitting a wall in the shape of Bonner’s commanding centre-half Jubril Okedina and his fellow defenders.

Even so, the excellent Dimitar Mitov made some important saves as the interval approached, Cambridge’s goalkeeper performing acrobatic wonders to twice deny Jacob Murphy and then Saint-Maximin after the latter finally began confounding his markers. The moment Mitov somehow tipped Murphy’s volley on to the bar will linger in the memory.

At the other end, Ironside retained a capacity to unnerve Emil Krafth and Fabian Schär and Bonner appealed for a penalty when Harvey Knibbs collapsed in the area after appearing to be tugged back by Matt Ritchie but, contentiously, a VAR review revealed no foul.

Schär is often much better at creating than deconstructing and the Switzerland defender briefly thought he had scored Newcastle’s breakthrough goal after tapping in the fallout from a Ritchie corner but he was well offside and the score remained goalless.

Joe Ironside gives Cambridge the lead in the second half. Photograph: Richard Lee/Shutterstock

Murphy had a “goal” disallowed for offside early in the second period but it was not long before Ironside showed a stunned St James’ Park precisely how it should be done.

When Newcastle failed to clear a loose ball, in the wake of Schär heading Adam May’s shot off the line, Bonner’s key striker pounced, swivelling sharply before lashing the ball beyond the helpless Dubravka. Newcastle’s goalkeeper injured himself in the process, playing on in apparent pain.

After an inordinately long VAR check for a possible offside, the goal was given and now Howe, who immediately introduced Miguel Almirón and Joe Willock, faced the challenge of somehow undoing Bonner’s narrow configuration that was turning into a daunting yellow wall.

In between defending the Cambridge substitute Jack Lankester thought he had scored his side’s second goal after shooting beneath Dubravka but he had strayed fractionally offside. No matter; Ironside had already done enough.