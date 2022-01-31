Joe Ingles suffers scary knee injury
Andy Larsen: Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I missed it live, but seeing the replay, I’m really worried for Joe Ingles. Non-contact and knee just buckled. Hoping for the best. – 9:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles is being helped off the court. Can’t put any weight on his left leg. Knee already looks very swollen. You could see the pain on his face. – 8:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses. – 8:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Joe Ingles is down and grabbing his knee. He looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Omg that did not look good. Joe ingles is on the floor and writhing in pain. Left knee injury. Hope for the best because that was bad. We are a few feet away – 8:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles just collapsed and is holding his left knee. It did not look good. The arena is silent. – 8:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles just suffered a horrible-looking knee injury. Left knee gave out as he drove the paint. – 8:51 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Oh noooo. Joe Ingles just slipped on the way to the basket. Left knee buckled. He’s down. – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
