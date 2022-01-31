Joe Ingles suffers scary knee injury

Andy Larsen: Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I missed it live, but seeing the replay, I’m really worried for Joe Ingles. Non-contact and knee just buckled. Hoping for the best. – 9:00 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Joe Ingles is being helped off the court. Can’t put any weight on his left leg. Knee already looks very swollen. You could see the pain on his face. – 8:54 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Oh no. Joe Ingles down, grabbing his knee after planting it on a drive. Noncontact, his knee just collapses. – 8:53 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Joe Ingles is down and grabbing his knee. He looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Omg that did not look good. Joe ingles is on the floor and writhing in pain. Left knee injury. Hope for the best because that was bad. We are a few feet away – 8:52 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Joe Ingles just collapsed and is holding his left knee. It did not look good. The arena is silent. – 8:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Joe Ingles just suffered a horrible-looking knee injury. Left knee gave out as he drove the paint. – 8:51 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Oh noooo. Joe Ingles just slipped on the way to the basket. Left knee buckled. He’s down. – 8:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight

Jared Butler will be in the rotation tonight, per Alex Jensen – 6:34 PM

