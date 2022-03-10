Joe Ingles conflicted about trade away from Jazz, still has not watched a game

Ingles acknowledged going over to a friend’s house the night of the trade to drink some beers and try to decompress. And there are days — especially now that he’s a bit more removed from it — when he’s OK with everything that happened. He said he was very grateful for the seven and a half years he spent with the organization, joking that he was only originally trying to get to three so he’d be eligible for an NBA pension. But there are also days when he can’t make sense of not being a member of the Jazz. “I never thought it would happen,” Ingles admitted. “Maybe that was very selfish of myself to think.”
Source: Salt Lake Tribune

The longtime Utah Jazz forward, who tore his ACL on Jan. 31 and was dealt to the Blazers on Feb. 9 ahead of the NBA trade deadline, made his first visit back inside Vivint Arena since the deal, ahead of the scheduled Jazz-Blazers game. He acknowledged the weirdness of being in the building as a member of the visiting team, and of still being in Salt Lake City to work on his rehab when he’s technically a member of the Portland organization now. “Everywhere I go, I hear, ‘We wish you were here! We love you!’ Which is nice to hear, but it’s bizarre picking my kids up from school,” Ingles said. “It’s a very interesting situation to live in the same place you got traded away from.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / March 10, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz. San Antonio will send Juancho Hernangómez to Utah as part of the trade, which also sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick. -via NBA.com / February 9, 2022

Eric Walden: Quin Snyder, on Joe Ingles: “Today’s a tough day with Joe. I can’t really articulate how much he’s meant to our organization and to me personally.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 9, 2022

