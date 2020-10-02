Joe Hill recommends you chill your bones with the horror movie Host this Halloween

Joe Hill would probably be something of an expert in the horror genre even if he had grown up to be a tax accountant, given that his father is Stephen King. As it happens, Hill grew up to an acclaimed writer of terror tales in his own right with a bibliography that includes NOS4A2, The Fireman, and the comic book series Locke & Key.

So, what horror movie does the author recommend EW readers check out this Halloween? The answer is British director Rob Savage's filmed-during-lockdown supernatural shocker Host, which is currently streaming on Shudder.

"We’ve all spent the year trapped inside doing one Zoom after another and I think, with that in mind, it’s incumbent in every horror fan to take a spin on Shudder and watch their movie Host," says Hill. "You really have no excuse. It’s only an hour long. It is not even really movie-length. It’s about a set of girlfriends holding a séance over Zoom that goes horribly wrong. But it’s so good, so much fun, and so scary. The kids are having fun. And it’s a great new spin on the found footage story."

Watch (if you dare!) the trailer for Host above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: