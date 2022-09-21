Joe Haden reportedly signs one-day contract to retire with Browns

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden will retire with the team that drafted him 12 years ago after he signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden, 33, spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he played eight years with the Browns, who took him seventh overall in 2010 out of Florida.

During his time in Cleveland, Haden made two Pro Bowls and tallied 19 interceptions. The Browns released him prior to the 2017 season after he refused to take a pay cut and the team failed to trade him. Haden signed with AFC North rival Steelers soon after and made another Pro Bowl in Pittsburgh.

Haden is tied for the third-most interceptions in the NFL from 2010-2021 with 29 behind only Richard Sherman and Marcus Peters. He also has the second-most combined tackles for a cornerback over that span with 615 – behind only Jason McCourty's 678. Haden led the NFL in defended passes over that time with 166.

The Browns plan to honor Haden at a game later this season but won't on Thursday night against the Browns, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.