Joe Giudice Celebrates First Father’s Day from Italy: 'Far or Near You Will Always Be My Babies'

Joe Giudice can feel the love — even from across the globe.

On Sunday, Joe celebrated his first Father's Day since moving to Italy following his release from ICE custody late last year. In honor of the special day, his family, including ex Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia, 19, sent him heartfelt messages on social media.

"Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice The girls miss you today & everyday! ❤️" Teresa, 48, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Joe with their daughters Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

In her own post, Gia paid tribute to both her father, as well as her late grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April.

"Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing people in my life and souls who keep me going every single day! Dad thank you for showing me how to show strength, Nonno thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, and Zio Joe thank you for being there when I always need you," she wrote, alongside a series of family photos. "Nonno today and everyday I speak to you and thank you for everything you taught me, you are one and a million, and I miss you so much everyday. Thank you all so much for making me the person I am today. I love you❤️ Nonno I’m celebrating you today and everyday."

Although he could not celebrate Father's Day with his daughters in person, Joe was full of love in his own special message.

"I wish I were there to give you a real big hug," he wrote alongside a video filled with family photos. "Far or near you will always be my babies and my 💯 #havegreatday #happyfathersday2020."

The sweet messages come just one month after Joe wished Teresa a happy Mother's Day on Instagram. He posted a sweet video montage on Instagram that featured photos of their four daughters.

"I want to start by telling you how thankful I am for you," Joe, 47, wrote. "I will never be able to say it enough times; THANK YOU. Thank you for everything."

"I know while I’m not around You will always do whatever needs to be done to make sure our girls are safe," he added. "You are beautiful and wonderful mother I will always be grateful to you."

PEOPLE broke the news back in December that Teresa and Joe were splitting after 20 years together. A source close to the pair said that at the time that the two weren’t exploring divorce proceedings yet.

Joe has been living in Italy since October, seven months after he was released from his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy. He was initially transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to wait out his appeal decisions after being released in March 2019, but due to rough conditions inside the ICE, he requested to go to Italy.

Last month, Joe's third deportation appeal was denied.

"We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy," his attorney James J. Leonard told PEOPLE on April 29. "The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress."

Despite the news, Leonard said Joe was "very positive about life."

"He's in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy. I know he's working on some projects that I'm sure you will hear about soon. For now, it's day at a time like everyone else."

Joe was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”