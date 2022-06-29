Joe Freshgoods x Vans Vault Kickoff "Strange Yet Educational" Partnership

Fresh off the heels of a two-part New Balance drop, Joe Freshgoods brings his design sensibility to Vans with a footwear and apparel capsule collection titled "The Honeymoon Stage."

In an Instagram post, Joe teases the partnership writing, "For our latest collaboration, we partnered with @vansvault to introduce 'The Honeymoon Stage,' basically signaling the start to a strange yet educational relationship between myself and Vans this year. This is the mixtape before the album, Ha."

For the footwear component, Joe reinterprets the Style 36 LX, covering the model in Vans' signature checkerboard pattern and interspersing JFG initials throughout. Alongside the footwear are co-branded shorts, sweatpants and the pièce de résistance — a satin bowling shirt with embroidered details.

Take a look at the previewed items in the gallery above and stay tuned for release information, campaign images and prices.