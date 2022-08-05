Joe Freshgoods and a Team Of All-Black Creatives Reimagine the New Balance 574

Back in March, New Balance announced a joint venture creative directed by Joe Freshgoods, a truly groundbreaking initiative with the designer at the helm, supported by an all-Black product team.

Joining the collection's 2002R, 550 and Kawhi II silhouettes is a recently revealed 574 crafted to look better with wear. Off-white leather and mesh make up the shoe's base, accented by silver and black. Standout details include mismatch "Conversations" and "Amongst Us" heel embroidery and oxidized outsoles.

Freshgoods commented on the sneaker in a statement saying, “In part, clothing has been a big part of our culture, influencing the streets and the runway. A culture where you are only as fresh as your white sneakers. Where we once worked to keep an all-white sneaker clean, free from dirt, scuffs, and scrapes.

This time we invite color. Lingering positivity and hope. The yellowing of an all-white shoe, that has been muddled, battered, and worn. Standing in resilience and reflection. Still existing with a story to tell. A story everyone should know. Let this collection be a conversation starter, for us. All of us. About it all.”

The New Balance 574 "Conversations Amongst Us" is available now via atmos Tokyo with a global release to follow on August 11 via New Balance and select stores.