Joe Fournier calls for KSI to be disqualified after YouTube star ‘cheated’ in boxing defeat

Joe Fournier slammed KSI following his controversial second-round defeat inside London’s Wembley Arena.

The 40-year-old, a professional boxer, was knocked to the ground by the YouTube star with what appeared to have been an elbow.

Fournier had slowly started to develop something of a foothold in the fight after a slow start after previously complaining the 29-year-old had hit him in the back of the head.

Such a controversial ending was hardly mentioned in the aftermath of the fight as KSI quickly turned attentions to Tommy Fury.

The pair squared off inside the ring and vowed to fight later this year after Fury’s win over Jake Paul in February.

Still, perhaps unsurprisingly, Fournier hit out at KSI.

“He cheated, it’s clear, you’ve all seen the replays. He hit me with a clean elbow,” he said.

“When you’re fighting the promoter on his own show - I’ve never been cheated like that… He should be disqualified, that should go down as a loss.”