Joe Flacco may not be in a Ravens uniform in 2019

The Baltimore Ravens have benefitted from Lamar Jackson’s emergence, going 4-1 with him under center. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to rack up 70 or more rushing yards in five straight games.

There is one guy who won’t benefit from Jackson’s emergence: Joe Flacco.

Flacco, 33, suffered a hip injury during a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jackson has been the starter since.

Flacco is now healthy, but since Jackson is playing better than most expected, head coach John Harbaugh stuck with the hot hand in Jackson. And Flacco is currently Baltimore’s backup quarterback.

He may not be in a Ravens uniform after this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Baltimore could part ways with Flacco, the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008.

A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the Ravens could trade Flacco to the team of his choice. Either way, it’s likely Flacco will not be a Raven in 2019. Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, is scheduled to make $18.5 million in 2019, $20.25 million in 2020 and $24.25 million in 2021. Schefter reports that the Ravens have absorbed Flacco’s guaranteed money, which means they can cut ties with him. And if Baltimore trades him over the offseason, it will save $10 million in 2019.

Where could Flacco land in 2019?

Most teams in the NFL have franchise or young quarterbacks to build around. So if Flacco wants to start again, he should consider playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington. Both teams could seriously use Flacco’s rocket arm and poise.

Rapoport tweeted earlier this month that Jacksonville is expected to move on from Blake Bortles. Jacksonville’s formula for success is similar to Baltimore’s. Both teams employ physical defenses and strong rushing attacks. And Flacco won a Super Bowl with that plan.

Washington lost starting quarterback Alex Smith to a broken right leg against the Houston Texans in Week 11. Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his right leg and suffered an infection. Even though he’s out of the hospital, his road to recovery will be a long one. Washington could trade for Flacco to give its team a much-needed boost on offense. Washington and Jacksonville are both a quarterback away from making noise in the NFL.

