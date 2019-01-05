Joe Flacco on being a backup in the playoffs: 'It's definitely not the most fun position'

Joe Flacco will be entering unfamiliar territory when the Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers in their wild-card playoff game on Sunday.

He’ll be the No. 2 quarterback.

Flacco will back up Lamar Jackson, who led the Ravens to six wins in their final seven games to secure a playoff spot in Flacco’s absence, marking the first time in his career he’s taken the back seat in a playoff game.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be any more different or not,” Flacco told ESPN on Friday. “It’s definitely not the most fun position in the world. It is what it is.”

Flacco has been a mainstay for the Ravens since they picked him up in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft, and, excluding injury, has started ever since. He led them to five straight playoff appearances, and won a Super Bowl in 2012.

He’s been sidelined after suffering a hip injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4, however, and was replaced by Jackson. Even when Flacco was healthy enough to play again, Baltimore stuck with Jackson — and for good reason. They were winning.

Jackson led the Ravens to six wins to close out the season, helping them to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Joe Flacco will be the Ravens’ No. 2 quarterback in the postseason for the first time in his career on Sunday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun via Getty Images)

Sunday could also be the last time Flacco plays at M&T Bank Stadium as a Raven, as it’s believed that the Ravens will part ways with the former Super Bowl MVP this offseason and stick with Jackson as their starting quarterback moving forward.

While it’ll certainly be an unusual situation for the 33-year-old, he’s not focused on it.

“I haven’t really thought too much about it, to be honest with you. It is what it is,” Flacco told ESPN. “We’re a No. 4 seed. There’s always a possibility that in the final round before the Super Bowl you can come back here. So you never know.”

Flacco’s advice to Lamar Jackson

Story continues

While it’ll be a first for Flacco on Sunday, it will also mark Jackson’s first career playoff game — something that can be difficult for any rookie.

Jackson has thrown for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns this season, and has looked confident in the starting role. Everything, though, changes in the postseason.

Flacco — who also started in a playoff game in his rookie season — had solid advice to give to his successor in Baltimore ahead of Sunday’s matchup: It’s still football.

“I just remember when I was going into it, everybody talked about how much different these games were,” Flacco told ESPN. “The bottom line is they’re all football games, and obviously there’s going to be a little bit different intensity to it. But at some point, the game settles in and becomes a football game. That might happen the first series or it might take a little bit longer.”

