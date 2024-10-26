LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The first walk-off grand slam in World Series history may have felt just a tiny bit familiar on Friday night.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman launched the first pitch he saw from New York Yankees' pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. in the 10th inning into the right field bleachers, Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Davis instantly knew how to react. His call of the moment mirrored Vin Scully's iconic call of an injured Kirk Gibson's two-run walk-off homer for the Dodgers in 1988 World Series.

Both home runs occurred in Game 1, both featured the hitter battling lower body injuries and both left baseball fans with their jaws on the ground.

Check out the similarities between the two moments and prepare for some goosebumps. The synced-up moments are eerier than anything else you'll see this spooky season.

x.com

This World Series already absolutely rules.

More MLB!

Why the heck did Aaron Boone bring in Nestor Cortes in extras before Freddie Freeman's home run?

Freddie Freeman instantly knew he hit the Dodgers' World Series Game 1-winning walk-off grand slam

World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Joe Davis channeled Vin Scully's epic call of Kirk Gibson's home run on Freddie Freeman's grand slam