Joe Cordina claims IBF super-featherweight title with second-round knockout of Kenichi Ogawa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pa Sport Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Cordina
    British boxer
  • Kenichi Ogawa
    Boxer
Joe Cordina (pictured) claimed the IBF super featherweight title on Saturday night (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Joe Cordina (pictured) claimed the IBF super featherweight title on Saturday night (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Joe Cordina claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa.

Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.

The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power.

But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt.

“It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina.

“I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym.

“We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ryan Gauld scores on extra-time PK, Whitecaps beats RSL 2-1

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Vancouver was awarded the penalty kick after Aaron Herrera tripped Brian White as he ran into the box. Gauld sent a shot high into the top right corner. Ranko Veselinovic opened the scoring for Vancouver (5-7-2) in the 31st minute. Justin Meram tied it for Real Salt Lake (7-4-4) in the 52nd. The Associated Press

  • Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Hurricanes face challenge of improving on 4-year playoff run

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are facing the challenging stretch of building a perennial Stanley Cup contender. A second-round exit to the New York Rangers highlighted the need for more postseason goal scoring and better special-teams play. Yet the Hurricanes must decide how much to change after posting the league’s third-best record, a franchise-record 116 points and a second straight division title. “Every year when this ends, it’s always tough,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour s

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u