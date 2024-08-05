Team GB’s medal rush in TikTok-friendly kayak cross but big prize goes elsewhere

Joe Clarke claimed silver behind New Zealand's Finn Butcher - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

It is all about expectation and as breathless as it is to announce Team GB won a bronze and a silver within the space of five minutes, the problem is they had spent the past year thinking about double gold.

Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods were both huge favourites to win but had to be content with the lesser places on the podium.

The fact they were both content is doubtless because they understand the vicissitudes and volatility of this new Olympic sport and while the uninitiated were looking on with a mixture of disbelief, awe and excitement at this wet-and-wild pursuit, the pair understand it is akin to being odds-on shout at the Grand National.

Mayhem sells, as does danger and the whiff of skullduggery in a sport where the kayakers lose teeth when smashed in the mouth by paddles and boats. The IOC is understandably desperate to reach the TikTok generation and alongside BMX, skateboarding, snowboard cross and skiing cross, this TikToks every box.

It can be a brutal and bruising event - Getty Images/Bertrand Guay

The sport will evolve in the next four years – because as the earlier disqualified Brit Mallory Franklin said, “the rules have not been completely decided yet” – but there can be no question that Los Angeles in 2028 will absolutely love it.

Clarke had won the last three world championships and easily accounted for New Zealander Finn Butcher in the semi-final. But he could not produce it when it mattered and he does not have the golden companion he wanted for his kayak slalom victory from Rio. “I came here for gold. I’ve got silver, which I’ve very proud of,” he said. “I came here as a bit of redemption for missing Tokyo [when he was not picked for the slalom] and I’ve certainly put that to bed.”

Perhaps, but he would have slept so much better had his simple gameplan been as effective as normal. Clarke, 33, invariably gets away from the ramp in first – the four competitors dropped in from a sliding platform five metres above the rapids – and from there lengthens away into clear water, avoiding the bumping in this aqua dodgems. But not on this occasion.

There was a suspicion his rivals cannily closed down the width so he could not effectively employ his paddle and Butcher, who did not make a mistake, was home and thoroughly hosed. Butcher was as shocked as anyone in this incredible atmosphere, where the music pumped out and the crowd went all “It’s a Knockout”.

Finn Butcher was elated after his gold medal-winning race - Shutterstock/Maxim Shipenkov

“It’s crazy. I don’t believe it yet,” Butcher said. “Once I got out in front and turned in front, I was like, ‘no way’. Joe is so good. I’m proud to be the first champion. That’s pretty sick.”

Woods was not quite as fancied as Clarke, but the 28-year-old from Rugby is also the reigning world champion and she gave her rivals such short shrift on her comparatively dry passage to the final that it was hard to see past her, never mind get past her.

Woods broke well and led at the halfway stage but then an error allowed her opponents to surge past. She appeared distraught when she crossed the line in last and believed she was the odd one out of four in the medal race. But then she peered up and saw the German Elena Lilik had been disqualified and realised it was her second bronze of the Games after her unexpected third in the slalom on the first weekend.

“It is a little bit bittersweet because I was trying to go for that gold and I felt like I was in a really strong place,” Woods said. “But to come away with two bronze medals, no-one has ever done that before, especially in Britain, so I am really proud of myself.”

Australia cleaned up in the women’s canoeing, winning all three disciplines. In fact, one family took the lot: those fantastic sisters Fox. Jessica, who prevailed in the C1 and the K1 threw herself into water when younger sibling Noemie triumphed in the KX1 (the ‘X’ presumably stands for X-rated). “It’s just a fairytale,” Jessica said.

Two medals in Kayak Cross for Team GB, as it happened

04:20 PM BST

Updated medal table

Great Britain not exactly smashing the golds this time but plenty of silvers and bronzes. The track cycling program has just begun, though, and you would imagine that will present a good chance for more golds.

04:17 PM BST

The moment Clarke took silver for Great Britain

Joseph Clarke of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning silver in the Canoe Slalom Men's Kayak Cross Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France

04:15 PM BST

Los Angeles will love kayak cross in four years’ time

Joe Clarke punched the air and looked happy with silver and, in truth, when he was left in the wake of Kiwi winner Finn Butcher in the early stages his gold medals chances were on the rack. Butcher did not make a mistake, following up the win of fellow antipodean Noemie Fox in the women’s. This a sport of fractions and moments and the ones at the beginning are paramount. A good day for Team GB on the white water with silver and bronze – Kimberley Woods picking up her second third – but was not the double gold they came dreaming about. A brilliant Games debut for Kayak Cross and it will only grow in popularity. Los Angeles in 2028 will absolutely love it.

04:14 PM BST

Emotions from Woods after her second bronze of the Games

Looked for a moment that she did not claim a medal but Lilik took a penalty and that was enough for another Team GB medal.

Woods celebrates her bronze

04:05 PM BST

Men’s X1 final, result:

Finn Butcher, New Zealand - Gold Joe Clarke, Great Britain - Silver Noah Hegge, Germany - Bronze Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic

04:03 PM BST

The one that got away for Woods

You can’t sniff at two bronzes but, in contrast to the Kayak slalom, Kimberley Woods was a strong favourite in this Kayak Cross and she will feel that was one that got away. It’s a growing sport and Woods, with her great personality and inspiring back story, will be at its vanguard.

04:02 PM BST

It’s silver for Joe Clarke!

He makes a bit of a mess of the final gate and crosses the line in second... just. Gold for Finn Butcher and Hegge for Germany gets bronze.

Two medals in the space of five minutes!



Joe Clarke paddles to silver in the men's kayak cross! 🥈#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/sXP4zBVoVe — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 5, 2024

04:01 PM BST

GB’s Joe Clarke up next

But he doesn’t get a good start but gets himself up into second not too long after but has some work to do to hunt down Finn Butcher...

04:01 PM BST

Women’s X1 final, result:

Noemie Fox, Australia - Gold Angele Hug, France - Silver Kimberley Woods, Great Britain - Bronze Elena Lilik, Germany

03:58 PM BST

Woods makes an absolute mess of the final gate...

She got totally stuck and crossed the line in fourth, but Lilik picks up a penalty and that means Woods gets bronze! Two bronze medals at Paris 2024 not to be sniffed out. Fox for Australia takes gold.

BRONZE! 🥉



Kimberley Woods grabs her second medal of #Paris2024 with bronze in the kayak cross! pic.twitter.com/mpMjaKBMX1 — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 5, 2024

03:56 PM BST

Woods got a bit stuck at one of the gates

It’s between here and Fox for the gold as it stands...

03:55 PM BST

Woods in front at the start...

Can she convert a good start?

03:54 PM BST

Can Kimberley Woods claim a medal?

A very good chance given there’s only four women in the final, but let’s hope it’s going to be gold. She already has one medal so far at Paris 2024.

Great Britain's Kimberley Woods competes in the Women's Kayak Cross Semifinal 2 at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

03:52 PM BST

Men’s X1 small final result:

Martin Dougoud, Switzerland Jakub Grigar, Slovakia Boris Neveu, France Mateusz Polaczyk, Poland

Women’s final and men’s final coming up shortly.

03:47 PM BST

Women’s X1 small final, result:

This is for the minor placings, fifth to eighth.

Luuka Jones, New Zealand Alena Marx, Switzerland Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria Ana Satila, Brazil

It’s exhausting simply being here in this atmosphere watching this mental sport. What we could do with is some quiet time before the two finals. Instead we have a collective kayak Karaoke with Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ bellowing out with the lyrics on the big screen. This is definitely for the youngsters.

03:40 PM BST

Men’s X1 semi-final two, result

Noah Hegge, Germany Lukas Rohan, Czechia Boris Neveu, France Martin Dougoud, Switzerland

03:38 PM BST

Clarke’s biggest rival is out

Frenchman Boris Neveu was undoubtedly Clarke’s biggest rival for gold but in a big disappointment for the home support he makes an appalling need of the last gate to hand a final spot to a barely believing Lukas Rohan, from the Czech Republic.

03:36 PM BST

Chaos in the second men’s semi

Neveu, the Frenchman, has a shocker at the very last gate - missing it which means Rohan of the Czech Republic makes it through to the final with Hegge of Switzerland.

03:33 PM BST

Team GB double gold? Maybe...

That’s what Joe Clarke does. Pulverise the other three at the beginning and paddle like helll to the finishing lime. If he gets out first then hard to see anyone else winning the final. Huge chance of double gold for Team GB here

03:32 PM BST

Men’s X1 semi-final one, result

Joe Clarke, Great Britain Finn Butcher, New Zealand Jakub Grigar, Slovakia Mateusz Polaczyk, Poland

03:28 PM BST

Clarke makes a rapid start this time

He’s well ahead early on, unlike in his quarter-final when he had to battle to win.

03:28 PM BST

Joe Clarke up next in the first men’s X1 semi...

Can he make it through to the main event?

03:27 PM BST

Woods the easy winner

Chants from the French fans for Angele Hug who goes through to the final, but the winner – and easy winner at that – was Team GB’s Kimberley Woods. Again, after an equal start, she used her aggression and paddle strength and then it was clear water for the gold-medal favourite.

03:24 PM BST

Women’s X1 semi-final two, result:

Kimberley Woods, Great Britain Angele Hug, France Ana Satila, Brazil Alena Marks, Switzerland

03:21 PM BST

Woods is battling for second in this semi-final

And she has done that so far... she then slips into first place after gate two so should make it comfortably into the final, assuming no penalties...

03:20 PM BST

Women’s X1 semi-final one, result:

Noemi Fox, Australia Elena Lilik, Germany Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria Luuka Jones, New Zealand

03:19 PM BST

The women’s X1 semi-finals are about to get under way

Kimberley Woods is in the second of them.

03:14 PM BST

Mallory Franklin speaks after her elimination

Mallory Franklin is sanguine after the effective DQ that cost her a semi-final spot. Apparently her Esmiko Roll was too late and she thinks ‘my boat was completely when I crossed under the rod’. She says ‘thinks’ because she is not completely sure. ‘It is a new sport and are still talking about what the rules exactly are - even during the heats here. Maybe it’s come in [to the Olympics too early].”

03:12 PM BST

Men’s X1 quarter-final four result:

Hegge, Germany Rohan, Czechia Carter, Australia Castryck, France

It looked like Castryck was through in first but he has been eliminated as they spotted a fault after the provisional results.

03:07 PM BST

Men’s X1 quarter-final three result:

Boris Neveu, France Martin Dougoud, Switzerland Timothy Anderson, Australia Grzegorz Hedwig, Poland

03:01 PM BST

Men’s X1 quarter-final two result:

Finn Butcher, New Zealand Mateusz Polaczyk Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia Giovanni de Gennaro, Italy

02:59 PM BST

Men’s X1 quarter-final one result:

Clarke, Great Britain Grigar, Slovkia Prskavec, Czechia Ochoa, Spain

That is not what Joe Clarke does. The Stoke slalomer calls his start ‘my super strength’, as he recovers from the five-metre drop with remarkable haste and slips into power motion to grab an unbeatable lead over his three rivals. But he struggled off the ramp and had to dig deep to come second. The first he’s been challenged in his three races. Showed his willpower.

02:55 PM BST

Clarke has a bit of work to do not long after the start

He’s in third but puts a move on and is soon up to second, putting clear water between himself and the fellows behind. Should be a comfortable qualification, assuming no faults.

But Ochoa, who ‘won’ on the water has picked up a fault...

Clarke through in second which is then upgraded to first.

02:53 PM BST

Joe Clarke is up next in the men’s X1

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s only representative in the men’s event now.

02:52 PM BST

‘Franklin has been through a lot’

So unfortunate for Franklin who crossed the line of her quarter-final in second but who was faulted seemingly for a late Eskimo roll. The 30- year-old has been through a lot recently with the death of her father and injury. Amazing in some respects that she made the starting ramp at all.

02:50 PM BST

Women’s X1 quarter-final four result:

Angele Hug, France Ana Satila, Brazil Viktoriia Us, Ukraine Mallory Franklin, Great Britain

Confirmation, then, that Mallory Franklin has been eliminated.

02:47 PM BST

Oh no, looks like Franklin has picked up a fault at the gate

She finished second as we saw it but that means that she will not make it through to the semi-final...

02:46 PM BST

Franklin looking comfortable in second here

A long way from the leader but should take second comfortably and without too much trouble although the other paddlers come into play at the final gate.

02:45 PM BST

‘You can see why Woods is favourite’

Impressive from Woods as she easily comes through her quarter. You saw her power and determination when pushing herself into the lead after what was a fairly level start between the four. You can see why she is favourite. The crowd here is electric.

02:45 PM BST

Mallory Franklin up next...

Can we get two Britons through to the semis?

02:44 PM BST

Women’s X1 quarter-final three result:

Kimberley Woods, Great Britain Alena Marx, Switzerland Evy Leibfarth, United States Monica Doria Vilarrubla, Andorra

02:44 PM BST

Kimberley Woods wins quarter-final three

Easily done. She is into the semi-finals.

02:42 PM BST

Woods out front at the start and chooses the left

She’s doing well here and without any real challenge in this quarter-final, making light work of what looks like a difficult event.

02:40 PM BST

Kimberley Woods up next in the third quarter-final

Here’s James Corrigan on the ground/by the water:

Team GB has a big shout at double gold in this new Olympic event, with Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods both favourites with the bookmakers. However, Kayak Cross is a volatile sport and there is a saying among the competitors - “anything can happen and probably will”. Mallory Franklin also has a medal chance.

02:39 PM BST

Women’s X1 quarter-final two result:

Noemie Fox, Australia Luuka Jones, New Zealand Maialen Chourraut, Spain Ricarda Fink, Germany

02:35 PM BST

Women’s X1 quarter-final one result:

Elena Lilik, Germany Carole Dian Bouzidi, Algeria Camille Prigent, France Stefanie Horn, Italy

Bold denotes athlete has qualified to semi-finals.

02:33 PM BST

Chaotic kayak cross is Olympics’ answer to Gladiators with lost teeth just part of the fun

Extreme sport making its Olympic debut is the wackiest (and whackiest) sight in Paris – thank God metal-tipped paddles are banned. Read James Corrigan’s guide to the event here.

Women's Kayak Cross Heats - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Whitewater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France - August 04, 2024. Elena Lilik of Germany, Antonie Galuskova of Czech Republic, Stefanie Horn of Italy and Klaudia Zwolinska of Poland in action during heat 2

02:27 PM BST

The Kayak Cross (X1) Canoe Slalom event is about to get under way

Good afternoon. We are reaching the climax of the canoe slalom kayak cross events with the quarter-finals for both men and women about to begin. For the women, Team GB have Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods are taking part. Franklin was a silver medallist in Tokyo three years ago in the C1 event as well as winning seven world and seven European championships in various events, including in the kayak cross in 2022.

Woods, meanwhile, took part in the 2020 Olympics but did not take a medal, finishing the K1 event in 10th place. She has, however, won a bronze medal at Paris 2024 already, with bronze in the women’s K1.

In the men’s event Joe Clarke is the current kayak cross world champion and is also the No 1 seed for the event. Clarke was defeated in Thursday’s K1 singles final, failing to regain the title he won at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 as he came home fifth.

However, he fared much better in kayak cross, which is making its debut in Paris, winning his heat to progress to Sunday’s elimination races.

He said: “Job done for today, just try to get through the first, put the burners on for the first 20 or 30 seconds, and then just ease off and save the arms for tomorrow.

“That’s kind of like my super strength is that start, those first few strokes getting the power down, and hopefully I can keep deploying that through the round and I think from any lane I can get ahead.”

Adam Burgess missed out on automatic qualification but made it through after finishing second in his repechage race, while Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods also qualified in the women’s division.

Earlier in the Games Franklin finished last in the canoe slalom singles final and said she was frustrated with the result after picking up 56 secondms of penalties in the final, finishing seventh of 12.

Franklin said: “I was just a bit frustrated. I know I have the pace but I have been struggling all year to put that together and keep it clean and get good delivery out.

“I was really hoping I would be able to put it together at this point when it really mattered. I wasn’t able to and that’s a bit sad.

“I was easily capable of the medal but wasn’t able to put it together. I’m also a bit unsurprised, I guess that’s been my year so far so I can’t expect a huge amount else really.

“It’s a tough one to take. I think I was capable of getting that medal today, but it is what it is and I’ll just try to reset and come back fighting for the rest of the year, and the next cycle.”

She will be hoping to right that wrong this afternoon.