Joe Clarke ‘gutted’ after finishing disappointing fifth in K1 canoe slalom final

Joe Clarke simply made too many small mistakes in his race in the final - AP/Lindsey Wasson

Asked before these Games what his aim was for Paris, Joe Clarke did not mince his words. If he was being “completely honest,” he said, it was to win another medal to match the gold he took in Rio 2016. Then he checked himself and said “if I was being really honest it would be to come away with two.”

One will be the maximum return now after disappointment in the men’s kayak single in canoe slalom. Clarke went last in the final, having registered the fastest time in the semi earlier on Thursday. His final started well with the fastest time in the field at the first split but he was caught out soon afterwards at the seventh gate and never fully recovered. It was an error-free run but not quick enough to challenge the podium positions, and he ended the day fifth.

So significant disappointment for a realistic Great Britain medal hope but the presence of his son in the crowd at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical stadium took the edge off. “I’m sure he’s going to be very proud of me,” said Clarke. “He’s not going to know the difference between first and fifth, he’ll just be happy to see me afterwards.

“If I feel gutted right now I’ll walk over to him and in five minutes time I’ll be absolutely fine.”

Clarke could not replicate his form from qualifying when it mattered - Getty Images/Francois Nel

More than most Olympic sports canoe slalomists are subject to uncontrollable vagaries. In their case it is the flow of the water, and having no guarantee that your run will be the same as your opponents. “I think if you re-ran the final my run might have won,” said Clarke. “Just a bit of better water here and there would have made all the difference.

“I don’t think I did too much wrong, just a couple of mistakes. At [gates] six-seven-eight I got slightly stuck and had to correct it and that’s probably the difference between a podium and not today, but that’s canoe slalom, how tight it is.

“That was an immense final and it’s hard to beat yourself up when it is so close. I didn’t crumble under the pressure, but it’s hard to digest.”

At least he still has a chance to achieve his more modest aim of one medal. The kayak cross competition begins on Friday and Clarke should be in contention, if the water is kind.

Errors cost Joe Clarke as De Gennaro takes gold: As it happened

05:24 PM BST

Clarke’s race in the final

05:13 PM BST

Joe Clarke racing for Team GB

Clarke has some early touches but no penalties, and he needs all of his agility to get low and avoid gate number 15. Entering the closing stages he is 1.15 seconds behind the required time, and Clarke finishes with a time of 88.92 seconds. That is fifth for Clarke. No penalties but too many small errors.

De Gennaro wins gold for Italy.

05:10 PM BST

Noah Hegge of Germany up now

The world number 23 is relatively unfancied, but he is within touching distance of De Gennaro’s time through six gates. No penalties by halfway and he is a tenth of a second in front! But then he clatters into gate 16, so that is a two-second penalty. Failed to steady himself after that, finishes with a time of 91.73 seconds which is outside the medals.

Joe Clarke up next.

05:07 PM BST

Clarke’s moment is nigh

Just watching Clarke go through his warm-up routine. Paddlers emerge from the same complex housing the rowers, whose event is in the same venue albeit on much stiller waters. There’s narrow stream with some practice gates on the way out to a circular pool which Clarke is doing laps of now, splashing himself in preparation, he’s looking relaxed. Final word with his coach Campbell Walsh before he board the travellator which takes him up to the pre-start zone.

05:06 PM BST

Home favourite Titouan Castryck up now

The Frenchman is an Olympic final aged just 19. He makes a rapid start, and after six gates he is a quarter of a second in front of De Gennaro. Castryck’s local knowledge of this course looks to be bearing fruit. Castryck gets into some upstream problems, and he misses out by a fifth of a second! 88.42 seconds, just behind De Gennaro’s 88.22 seconds. The Italian is prostrate with his face planted in his hands. He cannot watch.

France's Titouan Castryck competes in the men's kayak semifinal of the canoe slalom competition

05:02 PM BST

Felix Oschmautz of Austria racing

Oschmautz picks up an early two-second penalty, and he is more than three seconds behind De Gennaro at the halfway mark. Another two-second penalty is incurred at gate number 16 and he records a time of 94.21 seconds which leaves Oschmautz seventh.

04:59 PM BST

Slovakian Jakub Grigar up now

Grigar looks in good rhythm and at the halfway point is within a quarter of a second of De Gennaro. However, he was caught low going through gate 14 and never quite recovered. That was close, but he finishes behind De Gennaro on 90.21 seconds.

04:56 PM BST

Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic up next

He clattered into gate number seven, and that is a two-second penalty just he looked to be building up a head of steam. Another clip on gate number 16, which is another two-second penalty. The defending champion will not be keeping his gold medal.

Prskavec finishes with a time of 91.74 seconds. The four second’s worth of penalties cost him dear.

Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic in action

04:51 PM BST

Dougoud’s penalty has been reversed

So the Swiss is currently third with 89.44 seconds. Highly unlikely to be good enough for a medal.

04:49 PM BST

Martin Dougoud of Switzerland up next

Attacks the course with gusto, but not quite as clean as De Gennaro. Fought an uphill battle in the middle of the course, and he is hit with a 50-second penalty. Finishes with a time of 139.44 seconds, but his 50-second penalty will be reviewed.

We are halfway through the final.

04:47 PM BST

De Gennaro of Italy up now

Ranked second in the world, De Gennaro promises to be a major player in this. After six gates, he is tracking Echaniz’s time exactly and by halfway, he is a 0.1 seconds in front. Glides through gates 15 and 16 consummately, and he has done it! We have a new leader. De Gennaro records a time of 88.22 seconds with no penalties.

Giovanni de Gennaro of Team Italy celebrates during the Canoe Slalom Men's Kayak Single

04:42 PM BST

Isak Ohrstrom of Sweden the fourth man to race

Ohrstrom makes a sound start, just a hair behind the sectional time of Echaniz. He got stuck in a current after gate 15 which cost him some precious seconds. No penalties, but some conservative riding means he finishes more than six seconds adrift of Echaniz’s time.

04:39 PM BST

Timothy Anderson of Australia up next

Ranked 14th in the world, so something of an outside chance in this company. Clips gate number five, but he is lagging around three seconds behind the clubhouse leader Echaniz at halfway. A very good time of 90.90 seconds, which includes a two-second penalty. But for that infringement, he would have challenged Echaniz.

Timothy Anderson of Australia competes in the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics

04:36 PM BST

Xin Quan of China is second man up

At the halfway mark, Xin is a couple of seconds behind Echaniz after running, or rather kayaking, into trouble at gates 12 and 14. This has been a bit more of a struggle, and Xin records a time of 94.75 seconds when all penalties are accounted for. No chance of that being sufficient for a medal. Too many mistakes.

04:32 PM BST

Pau Echaniz is first up in the final

The Spaniard makes a fast start although he does clip gate number 12. This looks like being a competitive time to post for the rest to follow: 88.67 seconds, but 88.87 with a two-second penalty for an infringement at gate 19. That is even quicker than Clarke’s semi-final attempt and puts Echaniz in contention for a medal.

Pau Echaniz of Spain reacts after the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics

04:28 PM BST

A potential boost for Clarke’s chances

Obviously it’s just not cricket (and it’s certainly not canoe slalom) to take any pleasure from others’ misfortune but the exclusion of Peter Kauzer has to go down as a significant boost for Clarke. Final about to get started and there is every chance that Clarke adds to his medal from 2016. If he does not he will at least have the kayak cross event still to come. If you think the slalom is fun on this course wait until you’ve seen four people racing one another down it at once. Kayak carnage!

04:12 PM BST

Men’s slalom finalists

Here are the runners and riders for the men’s canoe slalom final, which takes place at 4.30pm today, by order of qualification.

1. Jo Clark (GBR) 89.51

2. Noah Hegge (GER) 89.24 91.24 +1.73

3. Titouan Castryck (FRA) 87.56 +2.05

4. Felix Oschmautz (AUT) 91.83 +2.32

5. Jakub Grigar (SLV) 90.00 +2.49

6. Jiri Prskavec (CZE) 92.53 +3.02

7. Martin Dougood (SUI) 93.07 +3.56

8. Giovanni De Gennaro (ITA) 93.47 +3.96

9. Isak Ohrstrom (SWE) 94.69 +5.18

10. Tim Anderson (AUS) 94.95 +5.44

11. Xin Quan (CHI) 95.95 +6.44

12. Paul Echaniz (ESP) 96.11 +6.60

03:50 PM BST

Amazing Clarke eyes the prize

Seen a good deal of canoeing in the past few days on this course. Not claiming to be a top-level analyst of the sport but that looked like the most impressive run by anyone to date from Joe Clarke.

Amazing to watch his eyes and expression as he approaches the gate, coming in with eyes wide and face set to “Aaaaghhh!”, then he settles as soon as he knows he is through it without an issue, which is often a fraction of a second after getting the first bit of his head through.

Enjoyed the “shh” gesture after he finished too. Looks like he has a point to prove. Augurs well for the final.

03:37 PM BST

Kauzer apoplectic at ‘unfair’ judges

Peter Kauzer has hit out at the judges for handing him a 50-point penalty that cost him a place in the Olympic final.

The Slovenian, one of the favourites to win gold, was adjudged to have missed a gate, which he vehemently refutes.

Whether he did or not is up for debate, but the fact he was denied the opportunity to make his case with a video review is a pertinent one.

He says the judges refused to allow him to make his case. And is apoplectic.

“The judges’ decision was really unfair,” he said. “This happened quite often to me. I don’t know what is their problem with me.

“I’m not happy because if they give a 50 they should give it to all the athletes — and not just to some of us and others who are inside [the gate] with half of the head — and they don’t give it [a penalty] maybe because, I don’t know, they are favourites or what.

“This shouldn’t be in our sport because with this kind of judging they ruin the beauty of the sport.

“It is unfair, we are being professional, fighting through the winter, getting ready for the most important race of our lives — and then this happens.

“Sadly, nothing can be done now. They didn’t even want us to show the video to see how it is. The explanation is stupid.”

You really have to feel for the Slovenian.

03:31 PM BST

Castryck feeling the pressure?

Titouan Castryck, the Frenchman and favourite to win this event, picks up four penalty points - his first of the Olympics so far.

Is the 19-year-old feeling the pressure?



His time of 91.26 is more than respectable, but hats off to Joe Clarke, who posted the best time of the semi-finals: 89.51.

Looks like the Brit means business.

03:20 PM BST

Clarke into final!

Clarke gets off to a flyer.

The 2016 gold medallist seems to have found the rhythm that abandoned him yesterday.

He avoids trouble and sets the quickest time with a brilliant, clear run.

Joe Clarke gives a commanding semi-final performance in the men's canoe slalom - PA/John Walton

03:18 PM BST

Clarke off and running

Clarke just needs to avoid those nasty penalties.



He doesn’t need to take too many risks.



Let’s see if he can dodge those bullets.

03:14 PM BST

Clarke coming soon

Looked like an assured run from Finn Butcher of New Zealand, who looked a cert for the final. But he too has been rapped with a 50-point penalty, by those eagle-eyed and not-very-charitable judges.

Joe Clarke will setting off shortly.

03:10 PM BST

Brazilian cops a 50

Pedro Goncalves is another paddler to receive a 50-point penalty.

The Brazilian was pushing hard anyway - and incurred eight points’ worth of penalties for hitting four gates.

That 50, though, has put paid to his Olympic dream - in the slalom at least. He’ll be back for the Kayak Cross event.

02:58 PM BST

Oschmautz, Ohrstrom and Hegge through to final

Felix Oschmautz, Isak Ohstrom and Noah Hegge are the first three competitors guaranteed a place in the final after strong semi-final runs.

02:56 PM BST

Pole finds trouble

The Kayakers are all struggling on this course today.

Mateusz Polaczyk is the next to find trouble. The Pole hits a series of gates, but stands third due to a combination of a fast time and the fact that everyone else have incurred numerous penalties themselves.

You get the feeling that Clarke just needs to take it easy and steer clear of trouble.

Easier said than done.

02:51 PM BST

Kauzer hit by 50-pointer

Peter Kauzer of Slovenia battles like a madman against the elements to post a time that places him second.

But apparently he didn’t negotiate Gate 8 properly and has incurred a harsh and whopping 50-point penalty.

Kauzer offers a rueful smile but that could do for his final prospects.

02:48 PM BST

Africans struggle

Mathis Soudi of Morocco and Tunisia’s Salim Jemai both struggled on what is proving to be a difficult course, incurring penalties to leave them fourth and fifth respectively at this early stage.

Next out of the traps, Isak Ohrstrom, hit Gate 4 and also incurred a late penalty, so the Swede will be sweating over his place in the final too.

02:39 PM BST

Austrian impressive

This white water is absolutely savage.



Noel Hendrick of Ireland, out of the starter’s gate in second, shows great strength to eskimo roll his way out of trouble at the midway point, but he hits gate 21 to incur a penalty - and is subsequently penalised further to fall behind Japan’s Tanaka, and early leader Felix Oschmautz of Austria.

Felix Oschmautz of Team Austria makes a strong start to the men's semi-finals in the men's canoe slalom - Getty Images/Francois Nel

02:32 PM BST

Finish in the top 12

Clarke had to hold his nerve in the heats on Tuesday after an error on his opening run incurred a time penalty which left him lying 23rd and out of the qualifying places at the midway point.

Fortunately, his second run was as clean as a whistle, and he recorded the fourth-quickest time.

The fastest was posted by Frenchman Titouan Castryck, who is favourite to clinch gold.



The main priority for these 20 semi-finalists is to avoid coming in the bottom eight, for they are the paddlers who will not make the final cut.

02:17 PM BST

Clarke “here to win”

Welcome to the men’s canoe slalom semi-final, where Team GB’s Joe Clarke is attempting to become the first person to win Olympic gold for the second time in this event.

Clarke triumphed on debut at Rio 2016 but missed out in Tokyo 2020 after finishing behind Bradley Forbes-Cryans at the 2019 World Championships and being passed over for selection as a consequence.

The 31-year-old from Stoke-On-Trent has an extraordinary pedigree in the sport, having picked up eight world championship medals, including five golds — but feels his victory in Rio almost came too prematurely.

“Achieving what I did in Rio at 23 years old, it felt almost like it came slightly too soon,” he said. “Your first Games is a learning experience, the second is the one you perform at, so to go to your first and win gold, you have almost cheated the system a bit.”

“My goal when I was younger was always to become Olympic champion. Then to have achieved that so early on, it was like, ‘Where do I go from here?’”

Team GB's Jo Clarke is hoping to win his second Olympic gold medal in the men's slalom. - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

But the disappointment of Tokyo has stoked the hunger from deep within and the paddler, who turns out for Stafford and Stone Canoe Club, is determined to make up for lost time.

“The disappointment of missing the Games changed me,” said Clarke, who has since got married and become a father. “It kind of sharpened the focus a little bit. I’m here to do a job and that’s to win.”

Let’s see how he gets on.

