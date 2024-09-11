Joe Burrow was surprised to learn fans were concerned with how he picked up a water bottle on the sidelines

.

Whenever a player suffers a major injury, there's always a risk that they won't fully return to their old form. And on Sunday, Bengals fans grew increasingly concerned about Joe Burrow in his first game since November's wrist surgery.

But one question, in particular, even had Burrow confused.

Video from Sunday's game showed Burrow repeatedly flexing his surgically repaired wrist. And at one point, he may have struggled to pick up his Gatorade bottle. And though it didn't really look like Burrow had issues with the Gatorade bottle at all, the clip drew enough attention to have a reporter ask Burrow about it.

x.com

Burrow did not think he picked up the bottle in a weird way. "Oh, I picked it up weird? I don't know. I drank water," he said. "I can't say I've seen that."

x.com

As for the flexing, Burrow said he was just trying to keep his wrist loose in the first game back from injury.

More NFL!

Michael Penix Jr. isn't going to start for the Falcons this season unless the team completely bails on Kirk Cousins

Caleb Williams showed great self-awareness by admitting he was rushing during his Bears debut

The Bengals bizarrely unveiled a brazen, expensive plan for a Week 2 fan watch party vs. the Chiefs

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Joe Burrow was surprised to learn fans were concerned with how he picked up a water bottle on the sidelines