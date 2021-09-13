Joe Burrow reveals he called key 4th down play that led to Bengals' OT victory over Vikings

Joe Burrow's return from last season's hideous ACL injury couldn't have gone better. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led his team to a dramatic overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and on Monday he revealed that he's the one who called the key play in OT that helped set up the Bengals' winning field goal.

While discussing Sunday's game on the Dan Patrick Show, Burrow detailed the game-changing pass he threw to C.J. Uzomah on 4th and 1 with just 32 seconds left in overtime. It turns out that the original play was a run, but after seeing how the Vikings were lining up, he decided right then to change it to a pass play.

Joe Burrow on @dpshow says that on key 4th-down in OT Bengals had run play called, but he saw defensive alignment and changed to pass. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 13, 2021

He zoomed the ball to Uzomah for a 32-yard catch, and after a five-yard run by Joe Mixon, the Bengals were able to kick a field goal for a 27-24 win.

That's some confidence right there. In his first game in nine months, Burrow was so sure of his skills and what he was seeing on the field that he changed head coach Zac Taylor's play call from run to pass. He also had supreme confidence in his teammates' skills, knowing they would get it done for him if he let the ball go.

Story continues

Burrow's mic drop moment

Burrow's confidence extended to his postgame media session. He spoke after wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose issues with dropped balls in the preseason had raised questions about how he'd perform in the regular season. Chase's performance on Sunday erased all those concerns. He finished the game with five catches for 101 yards and his very first NFL touchdown.

Burrow sat down at the mic just a few seconds after Chase got up, and he took full advantage of the moment.

Joe Burrow follows up Ja'Marr Chase's postgame interview with a mic drop moment. "I thought he was dropping everything?" #Bengals pic.twitter.com/V0jnbbChsu — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 12, 2021

Perfection.