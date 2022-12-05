Joe Burrow-led Bengals hand rare November/December loss to Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs

The Chiefs’ hopes of exorcising the demons of last season’s AFC Championship Game will need to wait for another matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

From Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Michael Jordan-like dunk at the goal line in the third quarter to three lead changes in the second half, Sunday’s showdown was everything it was supposed to be.

Everything but a Chiefs victory, as the Bengals hung on for a 27-24 win at Paycor Stadium.

The Chiefs (9-3) had their opportunities, none bigger than a 55-yard field-goal attempt by Harrison Butker to tie the score with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Butker’s kick sailed wide right and the Bengals were able to run out the clock.

Bengals, who have now won three straight against the Chiefs, started out hot by marching down the field on the game’s opening possession. Quarterback Joe Burrow connected on five of six passes for 53 yards, finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run and 7-0 Cincinnati lead.

The Chiefs responded on their first possession with a 10-play, 65-yard drive. But the series stalled inside the Bengals 10-yard line after Mahomes’ pass, which was intended for tight end Travis Kelce, was batted down at line of scrimmage. Butker ensured the drive resulted in points when he drilled a 26-yard field goal.

On their second possession, the Bengals put together a nine-play drive that ended with Burrow firing a 12-yard pass to receiver Tee Higgins. After the play, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was penalized for taunting after he made a gesture to Justin Reid — the two had engaged in some trash-talk on Twitter in the days preceding the game.

The Chiefs got within four points shortly before halftime when Mahomes found running back Jerick McKinnon for a 2-yard touchdown pass. It was 14-10 Bengals at the break.

Kansas City looked like a different team to start the second half and quickly marched down the field for its first lead of the game.

Mahomes’ arm was on display when he found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 42-yard pass and tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard strike. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Chiefs up 17-14.

Cincinnati tied the game on Evan McPherson’s 36-yard field goal, but Mahomes responded on the Chiefs’ next possession. He led the KC offense down the field on an eight-play, 53-yard drive that he finished with a flying 3-yard TD run that made it 24-17 Chiefs.

But Cincinnati scored 10 straight points to retake the lead and eventually win the game.

Here’s what else stood out Sunday afternoon:

DEFENSIVE GEM

Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap produced a big-time play near the end of the first half.

With the Bengals facing a fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs’ 4-yard line, Burrow turned around and handed off to wide receiver Trent Taylor, who had come in motion from the left side of the formation.

The play looked like it had a chance not to just pick up a first down, but potentially a touchdown.

Dunlap would have none of it, though.

The Chiefs defensive end shot the gap in the offensive line and had a clear shot at Taylor, dropping the wide receiver for a 4-yard loss.

Dunlap’s play turned the tide on the Bengals’ momentum and opportunity to add points to the scoreboard with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

NEW PUNT RETURNER

The Chiefs turned to wide receiver Justin Watson to handle punt returner duties, as expected, and he cleanly fielded the only punt he saw with a fair catch.

Kansas City’s punt returner position has been an adventure and a revolving door this season.

Rookie Skyy Moore started off at the primary, but the Chiefs went to Kadarius Toney in Weeks 10-11 before Toney suffered a hamstring injury. Moore’s third lost muffed punt in Week 12 prompted the change to Watson.

INJURIES

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster briefly left the game late in the second quarter. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent, but returned before the end of the first half.

NOT SUITED UP

Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (elbow), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Malik Herring, tackle Geron Christian and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh were inactive.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs hit the road again in Week 14 to take on Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.