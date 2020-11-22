Joe Burrow leaves Sunday's game on cart after suffering injury

Joe Burrow had already taken a lot of hits on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t protected their rookie quarterback all that well.

The worst fear of Bengals fans happened in the third quarter at the Washington Football Team when Burrow took a hit he didn’t get up from. Burrow went down and was loaded on a cart as teammates patted him on the helmet. It appeared to be an injury to his left leg, possibly his knee. Ryan Finley came in the game for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) left Sunday's game with an injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The No 1 overall pick out of LSU had played fantastically as a rookie, especially considering he was behind a bad offensive line. If the injury keeps Burrow out a while, it will end a promising rookie season. Hopefully the injury doesn’t carry over to the start of next season if it’s serious.

Players on both sides reacted like it was a serious injury, coming over to give their well wishes.

Players from both teams came over to pat Joe Burrow in the head before he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/Dz5w5Wwjwh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 22, 2020

Dwayne Haskins out on the field at the cart. He and Chase Young and Terry McLaurin go to the cart to say something to Burrow, their former OSU teammate. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 22, 2020

Burrow was throwing when a Washington defender rolled into his left leg, causing it to buckle

Joe Burrow injury doesn't look good at all!!!! pic.twitter.com/tA3RFi0GAu — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 22, 2020

The loss is a huge blow for the Bengals, of course, but also the NFL as a whole if Burrow misses any significant time. He was one of the NFL’s best stories, as his great season at LSU carried over to the pros immediately. The Bengals haven’t been very good around him but he was still a bright spot, for this season and the future.

