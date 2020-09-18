Joe Burrow gets LeBron James seal of approval after rookie throws first NFL touchdown

LeBron James, a Cleveland Browns fan (or Dallas Cowboys fan? Hard to keep track), can appreciate a nice play from a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

After Joe Burrow, the first overall pick of the draft this year, threw his first touchdown pass on Thursday night against the Browns, James tweeted about Burrow from deep in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Burrow is SPECIAL! He has the “IT” for sure. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2020

When you consider that about a year ago Burrow was a relative unknown just starting his season at LSU, that’s a pretty nice compliment. The NFL Network telecast mentioned James’ tweet, and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman had to agree.

“He’s right, the kid is special,” Aikman said on the broadcast.

Here’s the pass that had everyone buzzing, a perfect strike down the left sideline to C.J. Uzomah for 23 yards.

Pretty nice. There will be plenty more passing scores in Burrow’s future, and James will check them out when he’s not trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to another title.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw his first NFL TD pass against Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) More

