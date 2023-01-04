Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.

After Hamlin left the game, Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' captains decided to meet with the Bills' captains to discuss the situation. "Nobody wanted to continue to play the game," Burrow said. The Bengals relayed their thoughts to the Bills' captains, who also did not want to take the field.

Burrow added he felt it was important that the Bengals show support to the Bills.

Joe Burrow says Bengals did not want to continue Monday after injury and conveyed that to the Bills. pic.twitter.com/OE40IvtsAG — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 4, 2023

Burrow also delivered a powerful message to his teammates in the locker room, according to Bengals lineman D.J. Reader.

DJ Reader says Joe Burrow offered a powerful message Monday night. Said that Burrow reminded his Bengals teammates that he loves them. Reader says players need to say that more to each other. pic.twitter.com/vS6y4Yw1fA — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 4, 2023

Hamlin was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. Hamlin received CPR on the field. Hamlin was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, the Bills announced. The game was eventually suspended.

The NFL has yet to announce whether the contest will be played. The league is working through multiple scenarios. The contest could determine playoff seeding the AFC.

Burrow was asked whether the Bengals wanted to play a makeup game against the Bills. He said he would defer to the Bills and do whatever they wanted to do.

Joe Burrow says Bengals are in favor of doing whatever Bills want to do in terms of possible makeup game. pic.twitter.com/7Tt38tZWsT — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 4, 2023

Burrow and the Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 as scheduled. That game will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor also spoke Wednesday. He sent support to Hamlin and his family and praised Bills coach Sean McDermott for how he handled the situation after Hamlin left the game Monday.