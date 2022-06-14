Joe Burrow addresses gun control in United States: 'You've gotta at least make it harder'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would like to see new gun control legislation in the United States. Burrow addressed the issue of gun control Tuesday, saying he believes it needs to be more difficult for people to acquire the types of guns used in mass shootings.

Burrow said he was supportive of people going through "a rigorous process" to be able to buy the types of guns used in mass shootings.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, on gun reform: “If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.” Here’s his full response, via @bengals: pic.twitter.com/xJo1dOWsBA — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 14, 2022

Burrow's full answer read:

"With everything that's going on, if you're not going to outlaw everything, you've gotta, at least, make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using. I don't think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one, you gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think. Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out."

Burrow did not use the phrase "assault rifle" when discussing the issue, though that type of gun was used in the Uvalde school shooting. Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the shooting. The gunman legally purchased AR rifles in Texas days before the shooting.

Americans want stricter gun control laws

Polls suggest a majority of Americans want stricter gun control laws in the country. Senators announced a bipartisan deal on gun control Sunday. The deal does not ban assault weapons and does not raise the minimum age at which a person may purchase a gun from 18 to 21. The deal still needs to be voted on by the Senate. It would need 60 votes to pass.

The Senate has not announced when it will vote on the new gun deal. Wednesday will mark the one-month anniversary of a mass shooting in a Buffalo grocery store. The gunman used an assault rifle in the shooting and targeted Black citizens.