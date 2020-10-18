Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU, signed the top contract for this year’s class. But his deal – worth $36,190,137 – doesn’t even rank in the top 50 rookie contracts in NFL history, even with a $23 million signing bonus.

That’s not because NFL owners are suddenly cheap and thrifty. In 2011, the NFL players’ union and owners agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that set a wage scale for rookies. That means each team gets a certain amount of money for signing rookies and undrafted free agents each year, so franchises won’t break the bank on first-round picks anymore.

Read on to see which rookies landed the biggest contracts in NFL history.

Last updated: Oct. 14, 2020

50. Darrius Heyward-Bey, Wide Receiver

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $38,250,000

$38,250,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $7,650,000

49. Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver

Year of draft: 2003

2003 Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Total value of rookie contract: $39,000,000

$39,000,000 Signing bonus: $9,000,000

$9,000,000 Average contract value: $6,500,000

48. Mike Williams, Tackle

Year of draft: 2002

2002 Team signed rookie contract with: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Total value of rookie contract: $39,256,875

$39,256,875 Signing bonus: $7,275,000

$7,275,000 Average contract value: $6,542,813

47. Charles Rogers, Wide Receiver

Year of draft: 2003

2003 Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Total value of rookie contract: $39,400,000

$39,400,000 Signing bonus: $9,100,000

$9,100,000 Average contract value: $6,566,667

46. Rolando McClain, Inside Linebacker

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $40,000,000

$40,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $8,000,000

45. Joe Haden, Cornerback

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Total value of rookie contract: $40,056,742

$40,056,742 Signing bonus: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 Average contract value: $8,011,348

44. Philip Rivers, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2004

2004 Team signed rookie contract with: New York Giants

New York Giants Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000

$40,500,000 Signing bonus: $7,650,000

$7,650,000 Average contract value: $6,750,000

Note: Rivers was immediately traded to the Chargers.

43. Adrian Peterson, Running Back

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000

$40,500,000 Signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Average contract value: $8,100,000

42. LaRon Landry, Safety

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000

$40,500,000 Signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Average contract value: $8,100,000

41. Andre Smith, Right Tackle

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Total value of rookie contract: $42,000,000

$42,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $7,000,000

40. Darren McFadden, Running Back

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $42,043,750

$42,043,750 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $7,007,292

39. Joe Thomas, Left Tackle

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Total value of rookie contract: $42,500,000

$42,500,000 Signing bonus: $6,360,000

$6,360,000 Average contract value: $8,500,000

38. Carson Palmer, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2003

2003 Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Total value of rookie contract: $42,697,500

$42,697,500 Signing bonus: $15,000,000

$15,000,000 Average contract value: $7,116,250

37. Antrel Rolle, Safety

Year of draft: 2005

2005 Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Total value of rookie contract: $43,000,000

$43,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $7,116,667

36. Michael Huff, Safety

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $43,200,000

$43,200,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $8,640,000

35. Eli Manning, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2004

2004 Team signed rookie contract with: San Diego Chargers

San Diego Chargers Total value of rookie contract: $45,000,000

$45,000,000 Signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Average contract value: $7,500,000

Note: Manning was immediately traded to the Giants.

34. Gaines Adams, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Total value of rookie contract: $45,325,000

$45,325,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $7,554,167

33. Julius Peppers, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2002

2002 Team signed rookie contract with: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Total value of rookie contract: $46,000,000

$46,000,000 Signing bonus: $9,100,000

$9,100,000 Average contract value: $6,571,429

32. David Carr, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2002

2002 Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Total value of rookie contract: $46,200,000

$46,200,000 Signing bonus: $10,920,000

$10,920,000 Average contract value: $6,600,000

31. Tim Couch, Quarterback

Year of draft: 1999

1999 Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Total value of rookie contract: $47,950,000

$47,950,000 Signing bonus: $12,250,000

$12,250,000 Average contract value: $6,850,000

30. Peyton Manning, Quarterback

Year of draft: 1998

1998 Team signed rookie contract with: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Total value of rookie contract: $48,000,000

$48,000,000 Signing bonus: $11,600,000

$11,600,000 Average contract value: $8,000,000

29. Jay Cutler, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Total value of rookie contract: $48,000,000

$48,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $8,000,000

28. Russell Okung, Left Tackle

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Total value of rookie contract: $48,500,000

$48,500,000 Signing bonus: $1,680,000

$1,680,000 Average contract value: $8,083,333

27. Alex Smith, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2005

2005 Team signed rookie contract with: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Total value of rookie contract: $49,500,000

$49,500,000 Signing bonus: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Average contract value: $8,250,000

26. Vernon Gholston, Linebacker

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: New York Jets

New York Jets Total value of rookie contract: $50,000,000

$50,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,000,000

25. Eric Berry, Safety

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Total value of rookie contract: $50,044,300

$50,044,300 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,008,860

24. Glenn Dorsey, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Total value of rookie contract: $50,425,000

$50,425,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,085,000

23. Matt Leinart, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Total value of rookie contract: $50,460,000

$50,460,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $8,410,000

22. Mark Sanchez, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: New York Jets

New York Jets T otal value of rookie contract: $50,500,000

$50,500,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,100,000

21. Reggie Bush, Running Back

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Total value of rookie contract: $52,500,000

$52,500,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $8,750,000

20. Donovan McNabb, Quarterback

Year of draft: 1999

1999 Team signed rookie contract with: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Total value of rookie contract: $53,700,000

$53,700,000 Signing bonus: $11,300,000

$11,300,000 Average contract value: $7,671,429

19. Mario Williams, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Total value of rookie contract: $54,000,000

$54,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $9,000,000

18. Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Total value of rookie contract: $55,000,000

$55,000,000 Signing bonus: $3,600,000

$3,600,000 Average contract value: $11,000,000

17. Chris Long, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams Total value of rookie contract: $55,025,000

$55,025,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $11,005,000

16. Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Total value of rookie contract: $55,500,000

$55,500,000 Signing bonus: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 Average contract value: $9,250,000

15. Akili Smith, Quarterback

Year of draft: 1999

1999 Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Total value of rookie contract: $56,000,000

$56,000,000 Signing bonus: $10,800,000

$10,800,000 Average contract value: $8,000,000

14. Tyson Jackson, Defensive End

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Total value of rookie contract: $57,000,000

$57,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $11,400,000

13. Jake Long, Left Tackle

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Total value of rookie contract: $57,750,000

$57,750,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $11,550,000

12. Vince Young, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2006

2006 Team signed rookie contract with: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Total value of rookie contract: $58,000,000

$58,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $9,666,667

11. Trent Williams, Left Tackle

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Average contract value: $10,000,000

10. Aaron Curry, Outside Linebacker

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,000,000

9. Robert Gallery, Tackle

Year of draft: 2004

2004 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Signing bonus: $8,000,016

$8,000,016 Average contract value: $8,571,429

8. Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver

Year of draft: 2004

2004 Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Total value of rookie contract: $60,417,500

$60,417,500 Signing bonus: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 Average contract value: $10,069,583

7. JaMarcus Russell, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2007

2007 Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Total value of rookie contract: $61,000,000

$61,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,166,667

6. Jason Smith, Left Tackle

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams Total value of rookie contract: $61,775,000

$61,775,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $10,295,833

5. Michael Vick, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2001

2001 Team signed rookie contract with: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Total value of rookie contract: $62,000,000

$62,000,000 Signing bonus: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Average contract value: $10,333,333

4. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Total value of rookie contract: $63,502,000

$63,502,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $12,700,400

3. Matt Ryan, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2008

2008 Team signed rookie contract with: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Total value of rookie contract: $67,500,000

$67,500,000 Signing bonus: $7,450,000

$7,450,000 Average contract value: $11,250,000

2. Matthew Stafford, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2009

2009 Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Total value of rookie contract: $72,000,000

$72,000,000 Signing bonus: None

None Average contract value: $12,000,000

1. Sam Bradford, Quarterback

Year of draft: 2010

2010 Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams Total value of rookie contract: $78,045,000

$78,045,000 Signing bonus: $17,975,000

$17,975,000 Average contract value: $13,007,500

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Spotrac’s NFL Draft Tracker data to find Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History. GOBankingRates first found the ten (depending on data availability) largest rookie contracts in terms of total value from the 2020 to 1979 NFL drafts, which is the latest data available. Once these 280 contracts were sourced, GOBankingRates found the following info for all contracts: (1) player name; (2) year of the draft; (3) pick in the draft in which the player was selected; (4) team signed rookie contract with; (5) position played; (6) age at time of signing; (7) college team; (8) length of contract in years; (9) total value of rookie contract; (10) signing bonus; and (11) average contract value calculated by dividing factor (9) by (8). Once all these factors were determined GOBankingRates ranked the contracts solely on the basis of factor (9) with the largest 50 rookie contracts in terms of total value being deemed best. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 5, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History