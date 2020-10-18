Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU, signed the top contract for this year’s class. But his deal – worth $36,190,137 – doesn’t even rank in the top 50 rookie contracts in NFL history, even with a $23 million signing bonus.
That’s not because NFL owners are suddenly cheap and thrifty. In 2011, the NFL players’ union and owners agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that set a wage scale for rookies. That means each team gets a certain amount of money for signing rookies and undrafted free agents each year, so franchises won’t break the bank on first-round picks anymore.
Read on to see which rookies landed the biggest contracts in NFL history.
Last updated: Oct. 14, 2020
50. Darrius Heyward-Bey, Wide Receiver
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $38,250,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $7,650,000
49. Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver
- Year of draft: 2003
- Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans
- Total value of rookie contract: $39,000,000
- Signing bonus: $9,000,000
- Average contract value: $6,500,000
48. Mike Williams, Tackle
- Year of draft: 2002
- Team signed rookie contract with: Buffalo Bills
- Total value of rookie contract: $39,256,875
- Signing bonus: $7,275,000
- Average contract value: $6,542,813
47. Charles Rogers, Wide Receiver
- Year of draft: 2003
- Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions
- Total value of rookie contract: $39,400,000
- Signing bonus: $9,100,000
- Average contract value: $6,566,667
46. Rolando McClain, Inside Linebacker
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $40,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $8,000,000
45. Joe Haden, Cornerback
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns
- Total value of rookie contract: $40,056,742
- Signing bonus: $12,000,000
- Average contract value: $8,011,348
44. Philip Rivers, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2004
- Team signed rookie contract with: New York Giants
- Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000
- Signing bonus: $7,650,000
- Average contract value: $6,750,000
Note: Rivers was immediately traded to the Chargers.
43. Adrian Peterson, Running Back
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Minnesota Vikings
- Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000
- Signing bonus: $3,000,000
- Average contract value: $8,100,000
42. LaRon Landry, Safety
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Minnesota Vikings
- Total value of rookie contract: $40,500,000
- Signing bonus: $3,000,000
- Average contract value: $8,100,000
41. Andre Smith, Right Tackle
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals
- Total value of rookie contract: $42,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $7,000,000
Read More: What Playing in Empty Stadiums Will Cost Every NFL Franchise
40. Darren McFadden, Running Back
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $42,043,750
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $7,007,292
39. Joe Thomas, Left Tackle
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns
- Total value of rookie contract: $42,500,000
- Signing bonus: $6,360,000
- Average contract value: $8,500,000
38. Carson Palmer, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2003
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals
- Total value of rookie contract: $42,697,500
- Signing bonus: $15,000,000
- Average contract value: $7,116,250
37. Antrel Rolle, Safety
- Year of draft: 2005
- Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals
- Total value of rookie contract: $43,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $7,116,667
36. Michael Huff, Safety
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $43,200,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $8,640,000
35. Eli Manning, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2004
- Team signed rookie contract with: San Diego Chargers
- Total value of rookie contract: $45,000,000
- Signing bonus: $3,000,000
- Average contract value: $7,500,000
Note: Manning was immediately traded to the Giants.
34. Gaines Adams, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Total value of rookie contract: $45,325,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $7,554,167
33. Julius Peppers, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2002
- Team signed rookie contract with: Carolina Panthers
- Total value of rookie contract: $46,000,000
- Signing bonus: $9,100,000
- Average contract value: $6,571,429
32. David Carr, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2002
- Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans
- Total value of rookie contract: $46,200,000
- Signing bonus: $10,920,000
- Average contract value: $6,600,000
Read More: Biggest Contract Busts in the NFL
31. Tim Couch, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 1999
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cleveland Browns
- Total value of rookie contract: $47,950,000
- Signing bonus: $12,250,000
- Average contract value: $6,850,000
30. Peyton Manning, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 1998
- Team signed rookie contract with: Indianapolis Colts
- Total value of rookie contract: $48,000,000
- Signing bonus: $11,600,000
- Average contract value: $8,000,000
29. Jay Cutler, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: Denver Broncos
- Total value of rookie contract: $48,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $8,000,000
28. Russell Okung, Left Tackle
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Seattle Seahawks
- Total value of rookie contract: $48,500,000
- Signing bonus: $1,680,000
- Average contract value: $8,083,333
27. Alex Smith, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2005
- Team signed rookie contract with: San Francisco 49ers
- Total value of rookie contract: $49,500,000
- Signing bonus: $1,000,000
- Average contract value: $8,250,000
26. Vernon Gholston, Linebacker
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: New York Jets
- Total value of rookie contract: $50,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,000,000
25. Eric Berry, Safety
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs
- Total value of rookie contract: $50,044,300
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,008,860
24. Glenn Dorsey, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs
- Total value of rookie contract: $50,425,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,085,000
23. Matt Leinart, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals
- Total value of rookie contract: $50,460,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $8,410,000
Read More: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?
22. Mark Sanchez, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: New York Jets
- Total value of rookie contract: $50,500,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,100,000
21. Reggie Bush, Running Back
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: New Orleans Saints
- Total value of rookie contract: $52,500,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $8,750,000
20. Donovan McNabb, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 1999
- Team signed rookie contract with: Philadelphia Eagles
- Total value of rookie contract: $53,700,000
- Signing bonus: $11,300,000
- Average contract value: $7,671,429
19. Mario Williams, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: Houston Texans
- Total value of rookie contract: $54,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $9,000,000
18. Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Total value of rookie contract: $55,000,000
- Signing bonus: $3,600,000
- Average contract value: $11,000,000
17. Chris Long, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams
- Total value of rookie contract: $55,025,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $11,005,000
16. Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions
- Total value of rookie contract: $55,500,000
- Signing bonus: $14,000,000
- Average contract value: $9,250,000
15. Akili Smith, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 1999
- Team signed rookie contract with: Cincinnati Bengals
- Total value of rookie contract: $56,000,000
- Signing bonus: $10,800,000
- Average contract value: $8,000,000
Read More: The Highest-Paid Player on Every NFL, MLB & NBA Team
14. Tyson Jackson, Defensive End
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: Kansas City Chiefs
- Total value of rookie contract: $57,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $11,400,000
13. Jake Long, Left Tackle
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: Miami Dolphins
- Total value of rookie contract: $57,750,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $11,550,000
12. Vince Young, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2006
- Team signed rookie contract with: Tennessee Titans
- Total value of rookie contract: $58,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $9,666,667
11. Trent Williams, Left Tackle
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Washington Redskins
- Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000
- Signing bonus: $3,000,000
- Average contract value: $10,000,000
10. Aaron Curry, Outside Linebacker
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: Seattle Seahawks
- Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,000,000
9. Robert Gallery, Tackle
- Year of draft: 2004
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $60,000,000
- Signing bonus: $8,000,016
- Average contract value: $8,571,429
8. Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver
- Year of draft: 2004
- Team signed rookie contract with: Arizona Cardinals
- Total value of rookie contract: $60,417,500
- Signing bonus: $7,500,000
- Average contract value: $10,069,583
7. JaMarcus Russell, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2007
- Team signed rookie contract with: Oakland Raiders
- Total value of rookie contract: $61,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,166,667
6. Jason Smith, Left Tackle
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams
- Total value of rookie contract: $61,775,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $10,295,833
Read More: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions
5. Michael Vick, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2001
- Team signed rookie contract with: Atlanta Falcons
- Total value of rookie contract: $62,000,000
- Signing bonus: $3,000,000
- Average contract value: $10,333,333
4. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions
- Total value of rookie contract: $63,502,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $12,700,400
3. Matt Ryan, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2008
- Team signed rookie contract with: Atlanta Falcons
- Total value of rookie contract: $67,500,000
- Signing bonus: $7,450,000
- Average contract value: $11,250,000
2. Matthew Stafford, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2009
- Team signed rookie contract with: Detroit Lions
- Total value of rookie contract: $72,000,000
- Signing bonus: None
- Average contract value: $12,000,000
1. Sam Bradford, Quarterback
- Year of draft: 2010
- Team signed rookie contract with: St. Louis Rams
- Total value of rookie contract: $78,045,000
- Signing bonus: $17,975,000
- Average contract value: $13,007,500
More From GOBankingRates:
- 44 Ways To Trim Your Living Expenses During the Coronavirus Quarantine
- 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year
- 24 Ways To Maximize Your Paycheck This Year
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Spotrac’s NFL Draft Tracker data to find Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History. GOBankingRates first found the ten (depending on data availability) largest rookie contracts in terms of total value from the 2020 to 1979 NFL drafts, which is the latest data available. Once these 280 contracts were sourced, GOBankingRates found the following info for all contracts: (1) player name; (2) year of the draft; (3) pick in the draft in which the player was selected; (4) team signed rookie contract with; (5) position played; (6) age at time of signing; (7) college team; (8) length of contract in years; (9) total value of rookie contract; (10) signing bonus; and (11) average contract value calculated by dividing factor (9) by (8). Once all these factors were determined GOBankingRates ranked the contracts solely on the basis of factor (9) with the largest 50 rookie contracts in terms of total value being deemed best. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 5, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Joe Burrow and the 50 Best Rookie Deals in NFL History