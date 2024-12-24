Joe Buck unleashed a wacky Grinch impression during MNF after seeing costumed Packers fan

.

It's almost Christmas, which means NFL fans decked out in their holiday best for Monday Night Football in Green Bay.

As Joe Buck and Troy Aikman discussed the night's Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints game, the camera cut to a fan in the stands at Lambeau Field dressed as The Grinch.

Buck must've felt something festive come over him because he busted out a Jim Carrey Grinch impression right in the middle of the ESPN broadcast.

He did a decent job, honestly! If you close your eyes, you can kind of hear Mount Crumpit's grouchy Grinch yelling at his dog, Max.

We give Buck a "G" for his impression, if only because that's how The Grinch would want it.

Now, let's hope Buck and Aikman don't hitch a ride on a sleigh and steal Christmas.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

