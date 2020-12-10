Joe Buck goes full troll against fans angry about his Justin Tucker jinx
It’s not often you see fans blame an announcer instead of a kicker after a missed 36-yard field goal attempt, but that is the kind of weirdness which comes after a miss from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
During Tuesday’s game between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, Tucker saw what should have been an automatic field goal attempt go wide left. The miss snapped a streak of 70 straight field goals made from inside the 40-yard line for Tucker, and kept the Ravens down 10-7 in a game they eventually won 34-17.
As surreal as Tucker’s error was, discussion of the kick focused on one Joe Buck, who was calling the game for Fox. Alongside Troy Aikman, Buck predicted Tucker would make the kick and openly mocked the idea of an announcer jinx:
Aikman: “If there’s such a thing as automatic from this distance, it’s Justin Tucker, that’s for sure.”
Buck: “Justin Tucker — since 2016 — has made 70 straight inside 40 yards.”
Aikman: “It’s nice when you’ve got a kicker like that you can depend on. We’ll see if he keeps that streak alive here.”
Buck: “I’m just gonna say he is. No announcer’s jinx, come on.”
Then...
Buck: “Aaaand he yanked it. No good. Who gets blamed for that?”
Predictably, it was Buck who got blamed for that. The kick ended up not mattering for the Ravens, but that didn’t stop a fresh wave of internet hate landing on the well-known announcer.
Buck had some words for those people after the game.
Joe Buck: I ‘relish’ jinxing kicks, ‘it’s fun’
Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, Buck gleefully mocked everyone blaming him for Tucker’s miss, saying he loves to jinx kicks (and no-hitters) and warned everyone about his terrifying power.
"There are few things I relish more than affecting the outcome of kicks, no-hitters, wins and losses from the broadcast booth. It's fun. It's power that cannot fall into the wrong hands. Think about it—had I not said what I said, Justin would have made the kick. There is zero doubt. I have sent a letter of apology to Tucker, the Ravens, their fans and Kim Jung Un (just to be safe). I'm most fun at parties. All I have to do is say it and it the opposite happens. Please, Jimmy, don't let this secret get out. I beg you. People's lives and careers are at stake and I'm tired of being asked to parties."
Buck reportedly went on to question who should receive the blame for Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein’s three missed field goals (from 40, 52 and 53 yards) and who even cares about the miss considering that the Ravens won while also covering and hitting the over (some fantasy football players might have a word).
It’s also probably worth noting that Buck was not the first announcer to note Tucker’s streak, as it was being brought up nearly every time the All-Pro attempted a short kick this season. Buck certainly invited the idea of a jinx more than any other announcer, but anyone who seriously believes that one man’s words influenced events on the field is silly enough to deserve Buck’s mockery.
