Joe Buck, Fox Agree to Three-Year Extension

Baseball fans can expect to hear Joe Buck each October for the forseeable future. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Fox Sports' lead man on the World Series for two decades has signed a contract extension with the network, adding three years to his now five-year deal.

In addition to the World Series, Buck will continue to lead Fox's NFL coverage as well as the U.S. Open, which came to Fox in 2015.

“There wasn’t a lot of posturing,” Buck said regarding his new contract, according to the New York Post. “I don’t want to go anywhere. They know I don’t want to go anywhere. And they want to use me and have me do these events. Let’s just figure out what seems fair to both sides.”

Buck's presence on the network will increase in 2018, with the addition of Thursday Night Football to Fox's lineup. He will still call NFL games on Sunday afternoons during the season.